NBC4 Columbus

Nice end to workweek; wind picks up with some showers this weekend

We end the workweek on a beautiful note, continuing our trend of nice, mild afternoons over the last several days. Daytime highs today will top out in the low to middle 70s across Central Ohio, with mainly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, with gusts to about 20 MPH. Then for this evening, the breeze dies down, and we’ll see just a few clouds out for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kickoff, and low 60s as the games wrap up.
NBC4 Columbus

Very warm air returns for first week of November in Central Ohio

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, high 75. It has been a gloomy, but mild day for most of us as the slow line of clearing has been closer to I-75 most of the day and pushing east as the low associated with all the clouds and showers the last few days exits off the east coast. This gradual clearing will help with fog possible overnight tonight.
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back …. Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3h3WTbH. Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to...
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
NBC4 Columbus

Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers

Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part...
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
Delaware Gazette

Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents

ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future. The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson. “As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time...
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
NBC4 Columbus

Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
