We end the workweek on a beautiful note, continuing our trend of nice, mild afternoons over the last several days. Daytime highs today will top out in the low to middle 70s across Central Ohio, with mainly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, with gusts to about 20 MPH. Then for this evening, the breeze dies down, and we’ll see just a few clouds out for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kickoff, and low 60s as the games wrap up.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO