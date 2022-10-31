Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nice end to workweek; wind picks up with some showers this weekend
We end the workweek on a beautiful note, continuing our trend of nice, mild afternoons over the last several days. Daytime highs today will top out in the low to middle 70s across Central Ohio, with mainly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, with gusts to about 20 MPH. Then for this evening, the breeze dies down, and we’ll see just a few clouds out for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kickoff, and low 60s as the games wrap up.
Very warm air returns for first week of November in Central Ohio
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, high 75. It has been a gloomy, but mild day for most of us as the slow line of clearing has been closer to I-75 most of the day and pushing east as the low associated with all the clouds and showers the last few days exits off the east coast. This gradual clearing will help with fog possible overnight tonight.
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
Many Ohioans Will See An Increase In Natural Gas Prices This Winter
Here's how much more you'll be paying a year.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back …. Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3h3WTbH. Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part...
sciotopost.com
Massive Barn Sale this Weekend
This Friday and Saturday 8-? Wayne’s Building Supply 17921. for some awesome bargains.
Country experiencing diesel shortage, officials say; How it could impact prices
As of Nov. 1, Ohioans are paying $5.59 a gallon on average for diesel fuel and there’s a chance that number could go up even more. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the country only has a 25-day supply of diesel fuel on hand. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Delaware Gazette
Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents
ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future. The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson. “As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time...
Neighbors demand traffic light at crosswalk after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A purple basket is crushed on the side of the road. It was supposed to be filled with candy. Instead, a neighbor stopped by Tuesday morning to retrieve it. A neighbor who called 911. “I heard the impact,” said Larry Rodgers who lives nearby. “Sad situation.”...
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
