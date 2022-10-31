ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
NBC Connecticut

High Stakes for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Race

Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is a hotly contested race that could have national impact. On Wednesday, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Johana Hayes and Republican Nominee George Logan were on the road campaigning. Rep. Hayes was at the Meriden Senior Center, joined by Sen. Chris Murphy to talk about Medicare...
cbia.com

National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit

CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
FOX 61

Poll: What's driving voters to fill out an election ballot?

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday reveals what top issues are sending voters across Connecticut and the country to the polls this midterm election cycle. Over 2,200 from around the country were surveyed from Oct. 26-30, with 2,000 of them registered to vote. More Americans are...
UC Daily Campus

State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
i95 ROCK

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
Transportation Today News

Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently launched CTroads, the new name of CT Travel Smart, an online traffic map initially established in 2017. The agency said that the new name clearly reflects the purpose of roadway travel and is easy to remember. “CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. […] The post Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads appeared first on Transportation Today.
Yale Daily News

Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut

With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
