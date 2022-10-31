Read full article on original website
Related
Comptroller candidates disagree on direction of CT’s finances
Democrat Sean Scanlon and Republican Mary Fay have very different backgrounds — and they see CT's finances headed in opposite directions.
An independent governor could move Connecticut forward with ideas, not ideology
An Independent governor would be free from partisan pressure and able to pursue the policies that voters want.
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
CT governor candidates spar on economy, crime in heated debate
Gov. Ned Lamont and Rob Hotaling both accused Bob Stefanowski of grandstanding on crime and state finances. Stefanowski shrugged it off.
Connecticut gubernatorial debate heats up over policing law after officers killed: 'It's unconscionable'
The Conneticut gubernatorial debate became heated after GOP candidate Bob Stefanowski blamed the killing of two Bristol police officers on Gov. Ned Lamont's police accountability law.
NBC Connecticut
High Stakes for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Race
Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is a hotly contested race that could have national impact. On Wednesday, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Johana Hayes and Republican Nominee George Logan were on the road campaigning. Rep. Hayes was at the Meriden Senior Center, joined by Sen. Chris Murphy to talk about Medicare...
cbia.com
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Poll: What's driving voters to fill out an election ballot?
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday reveals what top issues are sending voters across Connecticut and the country to the polls this midterm election cycle. Over 2,200 from around the country were surveyed from Oct. 26-30, with 2,000 of them registered to vote. More Americans are...
Why are so many Connecticut General Assembly races uncontested?
Dozens of Connecticut General Assembly candidates are running unopposed, and 30 incumbents aren't running at all. Party leaders suspect a variety of reasons why.
UC Daily Campus
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently launched CTroads, the new name of CT Travel Smart, an online traffic map initially established in 2017. The agency said that the new name clearly reflects the purpose of roadway travel and is easy to remember. “CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. […] The post Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads appeared first on Transportation Today.
Gov. Lamont, Republican candidate Stefanowski face off in final debate
Tuesday night was the final time Gov. Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski took to the debate stage ahead of next week's election.
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
Yale Daily News
Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut
With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
