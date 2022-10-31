Pregnant Sophia Grace, 19, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Next To Cousin Rosie

Image Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Sophia Grace Brownlee‘s cousin Rosie McClelland, 16, is super excited about her upcoming bundle of joy! The supportive teen hung out with the pregnant 19-year-old and posed for cute Instagram photos as they sat on a couch. They were all smiles as Rosie put her hand on Sophia’s growing baby bump and looked like they were having a great time.

Both of them wore casual outfits that included a dark gray hoodie over a tight black top and dark gray sweatpants for Sophia, and a light pink hoodie and sweatpants for Rosie, and they had their hair down. In one photo, Rosie showed off a shocked face as she looked down at the bump and the mom-to-be appeared to laugh. In the caption, Rosie revealed that news about the gender of the baby would be released soo and asked followers if they had any guesses.

“Omg this is so special, I’m gonna be an auntie…. So excited! What do you all think it will be? 💗💙Sophia will reveal all next week so don’t forget to subscribe to her YouTube! #baby #boy #girl,” the caption read. It was followed up by a number of responses.

Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy on Oct. 22. (S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

“I would love to see her with a baby girl but I kinda feel it is a baby boy!!!” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I’m thinking girl! Can see Sophia with a daughter 🥰.” A third shared, “I think the baby is going to be a girl” and a fourth commented with, “I’m so happy for both of you Sophia will be an amazing mum and you’ll be an amazing aunt! I think it’ll be a boy! Ly both💗💙💗💙.”

Rosie’s latest photos with Sophia come just over a week after the latter announced her pregnancy via a YouTube video. She revealed that although it was a surprise, she was happy about having a baby, and would reveal the gender when she was ready. Rosie also shared a sweet photo of the two of them hugging after Sophia told her about the pregnancy.

“This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying) Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is a understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 #sophiagrace #rosie #baby,” Rosie’s message read.