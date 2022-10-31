Read full article on original website
11 children find forever homes during Kalamazoo County's annual Adoption Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eight families left the Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday with new family members and bigger celebrations for life's big moments. The county circuit court celebrated its 20th annual Adoption Day alongside judges, court staff, and social workers, county officials said. Celebration: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout...
Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
WMU board of trustees plans to sell $1.1 million property to county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University board of trustees held a meeting to decide whether to sell some of it’s downtown Kalamazoo property to the county. Memorial: Family remembers WMU student Bailey Broderick one year after death. The board voted Thursday to sell $1,150,000 worth of property which...
Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
Battle Creek to welcome New Holland Brewing Co. Spring 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Something new is on its way to downtown Battle Creek next spring. New Holland Brewing Company is expected to open on the corner of Michigan Avenue and McCamly Street, according to officials. Arcadia Brewing renovation: Former Arcadia Brewing building in Battle Creek to undergo renovation.
Places of worship or politics? Michigan churches wade into Prop 3 abortion debate
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Places of worship are becoming places of politics in parts of Michigan, as Prop 3-focused signs increasingly appear on church lawns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. On a Thursday afternoon, Pastor John W. Fisher gets out his packing tape and zip ties, preparing his...
Three men plead guilty to fake armed robbery, transporting $1.2 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An inside job led three men into the hands of federal agents, it was announced on Wednesday. All three pleaded guilty for the roles in a fake armed robbery of $1.2 million cash. Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to bank...
Benton Harbor's rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
Portage police respond to a massive traffic delay, two car accident on Westnedge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage police officers responded to an incident on Westnedge Avenue, underneath the I-94 bridge Thursday evening. A white pickup truck crashed into another vehicle underneath the bridge, hitting the crosswalk light and pole. Downtown: Fire under control in Kalamazoo. Traffic was delayed for all lanes on...
Dowagiac Army veteran gets new roof free of change
DOWAGIAC, Mich — A nationwide program that aims to help military veterans set up show in West Michigan on Tuesday to lend a hand to a retired Army Sergeant in Dowagiac. The steady drum of hammers is music to Rebecca Johnson's ears. That's because she has been collecting water in buckets for months after her roof began to leak.
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
Student to face consequences after bringing BB gun to Maple Street Magnet School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A student 'faces consequences' after bringing a BB gun to school Thursday, according to Maple Street Magnet School principal Jeffrey Boggan. Kalamazoo schools: Kalamazoo teachers use crowdfunding for school trip to Holocaust Museum. Parents received a voice message from the principal around 3:30 p.m. Comstock Elementary:...
Grand Rapids enforces annual odd-even parking restrictions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids brought back its annual odd-even parking restrictions starting Tuesday. Between 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., drivers must park their cars on the side of the road that corresponds with the day of the year. Top sports news: Detroit Lions trade...
'CATS' to play at Western Michigan's Miller Auditorium
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This Broadway hit is the cat's meow. 'CATS' is anticipated to return to Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium for three performances Feb. 17-18, 2023 as part of a new North American tour, according to a WMU representative. 'Les Miserables' at Miller: 'Les Miserables' comes to Kalamazoo,...
One man arrested in suspected string of mail theft, cashing stolen checks
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Grand Rapids has been arrested for trying to cash fraudulent checks, after a suspicion of multiple mail thefts, authorities said. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the 29-year-old man, for about 10 separate thefts involving stealing mail and cashing checks that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
Donation to fund generator, keep COVID-19 vaccines refrigerated in Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Albion Healthcare Alliance staff traveled 30 miles to the nearest facility after a power outage left their COVID-19 vaccines at-risk of going bad. Cases: Doctor says RSV outpacing COVID-19 cases at Bronson Children's Hospital. They transported the vaccines to proper refrigeration, according to health officials. "A...
