Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. But for this contest, it’s not so much a referendum on the Biden administration, but rather, the three-term incumbent.
Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?
“Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins
Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx. VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it...
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
N.Y. grant helps fund farm-to-table
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation worked together on a brochure that forecasts more than 50 occupations that are expected to pay above the state’s median wage over the next decade. That could mean at least 500 high-earning job opportunities in Vermont.
Vermont planning ‘Vulnerable Person Alert’ system
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public safety officials are considering expanding who’s covered under missing person alerts. The state’s Amber Alert system currently only covers abducted children. Officials are considering creating a Silver Alert for people over 60, but that doesn’t capture everyone, especially people with cognitive impairments. A new draft policy from the Department of Public Safety would create a new alert -- the “Missing Vulnerable Person Alert,” that could send alerts to broadcasters and cell phone users.
Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Officials say it’s the state’s most common tickborne illness -- about 59% of black-legged ticks carry it. But help could be on the way. A Lyme disease vaccine is now on trial in Vermont and the organization running the trials is looking for more participants.
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
USPS, ski resorts to host job fairs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From the U.S. Postal Service to the ski slopes, job fairs are happening all over Vermont and New England. USPS is hosting job fairs at post offices across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont next Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They include processing clerks, mail handlers, and mail carriers. The job listings and applications can be found on the USPS website.
Businesses host job fairs as winter months approach
Locally-grown turkey prices insulated from nationwide price spikes
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is behind us and that means it’s time to talk turkey. Bird populations nationwide were impacted by the bird flu, meaning the price some consumers pay at the store will be higher. The USDA estimates the price per pound at about 73% higher than last year at the grocery store.
