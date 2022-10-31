UA celebrates 100 years of tradition with Homecoming 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A weeks-long celebration is taking place at the University of Arkansas for the 100 years of the Homecoming tradition.

All members of the UA family are welcome to the events celebration from Oct. 31- Nov. 5.

Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally

The first homecoming parade took place on Nov. 16, 1922, as a way to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary.

The parade will begin at Highland Avenue and end at Harmon Avenue.

After the parade everyone is invited to the Homecoming pep rally inside the Chi Omega Greek Theatre, according to a press release. The pep rally will recognize former Homecoming royalty along with spirit squad alumni and Razorback Band alumni. The 2022 Homecoming Court will be introduced, and the newest Homecoming queen and king will be revealed.

Schedule

Schedule

Oct. 28- Nov. 11

2022 Homecoming online auction

Thursday, Nov. 3

MSOM Virtual Networking Event – Zoom; 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Lawn decorations and banners displayed on campus.

Class of 2020 Senior Walk Dedication – Inn at Carnall Hall; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ASG Alumni Society Homecoming Mixer – Grubs Bar & Grill; 5-7:30 p.m.

Homecoming Parade – Dickson St.; 6 p.m.

77 th Alumni Awards Celebration – Fayetteville Town Center; 6 p.m.

Alumni Awards Celebration – Fayetteville Town Center; 6 p.m. Pep Rally – Chi Omega Greek Theater; 7:30 p.m.

NPHC Homecoming Step Show – Verizon Ballroom in the Arkansas Union; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Arkansas Alumni Hog Wild Tailgate – Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House; 1-2:30 p.m.

Bumpers College Alumni Society Tailgate – Maudine Sanders Student Plaza and Garden and Hawkins Family Terrace; 12:30 p.m.

Alumni Chapter Watch Parties around the U.S.

Arkansas vs. Liberty football game – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium; 3 p.m.

