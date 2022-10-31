Read full article on original website
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography.
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
Temple ISD Superintendent nominated for National Recognition
Temple (FOX 44) – Dr. Bobby Ott, the Superintendent for Temple ISD, is the Texas Nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. The Texas Association of School Administrators named him as the nominee on Tuesday. Earlier this year, Dr. Ott became the Region 12 Superintendent of the...
FAA mandates seaplane inspections after Puget Sound crash
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal regulators on Wednesday ordered seaplanes like one that went down in Washington’s Puget Sound in September be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash. The Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness directive requires that operators of all the DHC-3 Otter seaplanes in the...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the south, you may be more at risk than other drivers. Which vehicles are most likely to be targeted in the south, though?...
Central Texas high school football teams move games in anticipation of inclement weather
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With a high possibility of rain storms in the forecast for Friday night, several local high school football teams have moved their games up to Thursday. Here’s a full list of the games which have moved to Thursday so far:. Copperas Cove at...
