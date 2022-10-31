Read full article on original website
WISN
Internal emails reveal mounting frustrations ahead of medical examiner's abrupt retirement
MILWAUKEE — New behind-the-scenes insights reveal mounting tensions and frustrations between former Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson and County Executive David Crowley. Through a public records request, WISN 12 News exclusively obtained a year's worth of internal emails between the two county officials, before Peterson abruptly retired...
WISN
Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission
MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
wisconsinrightnow.com
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
WISN
wtmj.com
Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?
The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
WISN
'I feel so stupid': senior scammed out of half her life savings through government impersonation
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman said she was conned out of half of her life savings by a man impersonating the FBI. Jan Jackson, 70, said it all started with a phone call in September. A man called her cell phone, saying he was with the FBI. "He kept...
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
Milwaukee plans to swap out police duty guns after unintentional discharges
Milwaukee Police plan to start switching out their duty guns in early 2023 after their current handguns went off unintentionally in three separate cases.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
WISN
Milwaukee man seen on video holding Black man's neck makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, WISN 12 News got to question Robert Walczykowski who was seen on camera last month with his hand on the neck of a Black man, Trevon Burks. "Robert, why did you put your hands on that man's neck? Jonathan, do you have anything to say about these charges?" WISN 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz asked.
WISN
Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police report a critical missing woman has been found safe. They said 22-year-old Brielle Ortiz had last seen near South 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday at 9:12 p.m.
