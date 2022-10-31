ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

WISN

Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’

Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee election worker under investigation for ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE — The deputy director of the city of Milwaukee's Election Commission has been fired, accused of election fraud. Milwaukee city leaders say Kimberly Zapata used the public MyVote website to request three military absentee ballots using fake names and sent them to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?

The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police report a critical missing woman has been found safe. They said 22-year-old Brielle Ortiz had last seen near South 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday at 9:12 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI

