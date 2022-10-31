Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of "energy terrorism," with Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy network leaving millions of people without power
G7 ministers rally support for Ukraine, suspicion of China
Top diplomats from the world's major industrialized democracies are rallying support for Ukraine and coming together to voice suspicion of China's increasing assertiveness
French Parliament Suspends Session As MP Tells Black Lawmaker To 'Go Back To Africa' During Migration Debate
The French Parliament suspended its session after a far-right member of parliament shouted at his black colleague, telling him to "go back to Africa.”. What Happened: Grégoire de Fournas told his colleague Carlos Martens Bilongo that "they should go back to Africa" as the parliamentary session was being broadcast to the public on Thursday, reported Reuters.
Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024
Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 202 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
