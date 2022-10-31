Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Fit for a King | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
Music Director and Conductor Mark Russell Smith and Principal Bassoonist Benjamin Coelho joined us to highlight an upcoming concert rich with royalty coming to the Adler Theatre. For more information visit qcso.org.
ourquadcities.com
QC women can relate to new musical
The new musical at Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline is a real mother. And three of the four talented women in the show are real mothers as well. In “Motherhood: The Musical,” opening Thursday night at 1623 5th Ave., Moline, Sue Fabisch reveals the lives of four women who share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower.
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Art Center presents Mo Willems exhibition ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART’
The Muscatine Art Center presents a Mo Willems exhibition, ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART.’. The exhibit runs November 3 through February 5. According to a release:. Mo Willems has entertained children and adults for more than a decade with his award-winning ‘ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’ early reader series. Willems is a master of rendering emotional expression. A mere raise of Piggie’s eyebrow or Elephant Gerald’s toothy smile provide visual clues to the characters’ feelings. Willems uses simple vocabulary, 40 to 50 unique words per book and clever text treatments, including various sizes, bolding, ALL CAPS, and italics, to maximum effect.
ourquadcities.com
Antique Spectacular | Vintage Rose Antiques
Vendor and Vintage Rose Antiques Owner Michelle Juehring joined us to highlight the annual Fall Antique Spectacular at the QCCA Expo Center happening this weekend.
ourquadcities.com
Gilda’s Club asks guys to grow mo this month
Kevin Carlson of Davenport is an enthusiastic Mo Bro for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Gilda’s Club is working this month to raise funds for their free services for people battling cancer and those that support them. They are doing this through No-Shave November. Carlson lost his mother in...
ourquadcities.com
Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival
Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
ourquadcities.com
Arena Christmas tree put up in Moline
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas 2022, as the annual installation of a new Christmas tree took place this morning outside Vibrant Arena at The MARK in downtown Moline. The tree was donated by the Regency Condo Association in East Moline. The tree will contain approximately 30,000...
ourquadcities.com
Family-friendly holiday happenings in the Quad Cities and beyond
The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!. Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.
November Brings Cool Weather, But Jamie Keeps It Hot
Jeremy Andersons' 1949 Chevy is carrying some precious cargo--our November model Jamie! Thanks to our monthly sponsor Fireplaces Plus on State Street in Bettendorf!. Photographed at The Rust Belt in East Moline by Jenna Sue Photography, Jamie is a cowgirl...or is that a giraffe pattern? I have no idea. The truck has some cool custom metalwork on the rear wheel wells, too!
ourquadcities.com
Tense jury room classic gets Playcrafters update
More than men get angry, obviously. The courtroom classic “12 Angry Men” has been reimagined in the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose, in a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel, and directed by Mike Schulz. The show will run Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Moline Centre’s Holiday Hop helps kick off the holiday shopping season
It’s time to start thinking about decking the halls and kicking off the holiday shopping season at the 5th Annual Holiday Hop in downtown Moline. Presented by Renew Moline, the event starts Friday, November 11 and highlights local businesses and features live music, refreshments, kid’s crafts, Christmas movies, games and more.
ourquadcities.com
Sales of new Bettendorf ornament to help families, female students
The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new I-74 bridge. Only 300 ornaments are available in this latest...
ourquadcities.com
Ascentra partners on QC community food drive
Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive through Nov. 15 — with a food collection event on Nov. 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Rock Falls City Council Calls it Quits Between Themselves and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls
Several months ago, the Rock Falls Council Chambers were the sight of much drama between the city and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls. Aims had been performing the maintenance work on the Hydroelectric Plant, but the city was dissatisfied with the work performance as well as other complaints. When...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Comments / 0