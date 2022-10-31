The Muscatine Art Center presents a Mo Willems exhibition, ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART.’. The exhibit runs November 3 through February 5. According to a release:. Mo Willems has entertained children and adults for more than a decade with his award-winning ‘ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’ early reader series. Willems is a master of rendering emotional expression. A mere raise of Piggie’s eyebrow or Elephant Gerald’s toothy smile provide visual clues to the characters’ feelings. Willems uses simple vocabulary, 40 to 50 unique words per book and clever text treatments, including various sizes, bolding, ALL CAPS, and italics, to maximum effect.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO