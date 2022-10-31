ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone Ahead Of US NFP Report

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Neutral" zone a day after the Federal Reserve announced another 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row ahead of the much-awaited data on nonfarm payrolls. For the week, all the major indices are on course to record losses.
The Independent

Elon Musk announces Twitter layoffs via email after takeover - live

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...

