Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Double-fatal crash involving semi truck outside Wilmington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Wednesday in a crash involving a semi truck. It happened around 4:14 p.m. on US-68 south of Center Road outside Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Eric Ford, 31, of Sabina, was driving south on US-68 in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father-of-four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close ramp from I-71 in Norwood due to a crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — 806 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and the exit ramp has reopened. There has been no word about the extent of any injuries at this time. WLWT will keep you updated on any additional information that arrives. 6:52 a.m. The ramp from southbound...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-71/75 in Covington due to a disabled vehicle

COVINGTON, Ky. — The center lane is blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge because a truck ran out of gas, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The disabled vehicle was reported by police at 12:28...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH

