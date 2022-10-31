Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Customer charged in double shooting of Wendy's employees in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A customer has been charged in a double shooting that left two fast food workers injured. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's in Walnut Hills on William Howard Taft Road. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cincinnati police tell WLWT the...
Driver hits multiple homes after falling asleep at the wheel; Two people sent to area hospital
DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a driver fell asleep at the wheel of a van Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:15 a.m., deputies from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Harrison Township...
Car crashes into porch in Dayton, driver runs from scene
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a porch in Dayton Tuesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Troy Street around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a car into a structure. The dispatcher said that two cars were involved in the crash.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Fox 19
Double-fatal crash involving semi truck outside Wilmington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Wednesday in a crash involving a semi truck. It happened around 4:14 p.m. on US-68 south of Center Road outside Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Eric Ford, 31, of Sabina, was driving south on US-68 in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
Family remembers father-of-four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Tri County Parkway in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
Fox 19
Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman indicted on multiple charges for death of her infant daughter
NORWOOD, Ohio — A woman has been indicted on charges for causing the death of her 4-month-old daughter in Norwood. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing "blunt force trauma" to her infant daughter, Lily King, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Court docs: Cincinnati woman accused of assaulting toddler at day care found competent to stand trial
A Cincinnati day care worker accused of assaulting a 1-year-old child at a day care facility has been found competent to stand trial. Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was indicted on charges of endangering children, felonious assault, two counts of child endangering and one count of tampering with evidence. The incident happened...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp from I-71 in Norwood due to a crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — 806 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and the exit ramp has reopened. There has been no word about the extent of any injuries at this time. WLWT will keep you updated on any additional information that arrives. 6:52 a.m. The ramp from southbound...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71/75 in Covington due to a disabled vehicle
COVINGTON, Ky. — The center lane is blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge because a truck ran out of gas, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The disabled vehicle was reported by police at 12:28...
Fox 19
Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
