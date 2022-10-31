ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. But for this contest, it’s not so much a referendum on the Biden administration, but rather, the three-term incumbent.
newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance

This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance For NH

New Hampshire is getting nearly 34-million-dollars in federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The money is to help families pay home heating bills and prevent energy shutoffs. The assistance can also be used to restore service, make minor energy-related home repairs and weatherize houses to make them more energy efficient.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
VERMONT STATE
tnhdigital.com

Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is winning the battle for broadband, according to leaders of the state’s Community Broadband Board. The organization has been tasked with connecting “the last mile” -- about 64,000 households considered underserved. Vermont has secured funding for about 15,000 of them, but construction will still take several years.
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCAX

Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx. VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation worked together on a brochure that forecasts more than 50 occupations that are expected to pay above the state’s median wage over the next decade. That could mean at least 500 high-earning job opportunities in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just a week away and includes numerous statewide races. Vermonters will choose all 150 House and 30 Senate legislative seats. Both major parties see Election Day as a way to recalibrate the balance of power at the Statehouse. On a chilly fall morning...
VERMONT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire

At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
BEDFORD, NH

