WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. But for this contest, it’s not so much a referendum on the Biden administration, but rather, the three-term incumbent.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance
This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
NHPR
N.H. plans to roll out its voluntary paid family leave program within months
State officials announced more details about the rollout of a new paid family and medical leave program Wednesday. Expected to launch in 2023, the program will cover roughly 10,000 New Hampshire state employees, plus private businesses and individual workers who opt in. At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu...
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
thepulseofnh.com
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance For NH
New Hampshire is getting nearly 34-million-dollars in federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The money is to help families pay home heating bills and prevent energy shutoffs. The assistance can also be used to restore service, make minor energy-related home repairs and weatherize houses to make them more energy efficient.
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
tnhdigital.com
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond
While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
WCAX
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is winning the battle for broadband, according to leaders of the state’s Community Broadband Board. The organization has been tasked with connecting “the last mile” -- about 64,000 households considered underserved. Vermont has secured funding for about 15,000 of them, but construction will still take several years.
WMUR.com
Candidates for New Hampshire governor clash on energy, abortion, housing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A week before Election Day, the candidates for governor of New Hampshire met on the debate stage Tuesday night, clashing on abortion rights, energy policy and other top issues in the race. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term in office and often touted...
thecentersquare.com
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
WCAX
Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx. VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
WMUR.com
California Rep. Ro Khanna comes to New Hampshire to campaign for local Democrats
High-profile Democrats are coming to the Granite State to help candidates up and down the ballot. California congressman Ro Khanna is in New Hampshire for the next couple of days. He will be campaigning for his colleague, Democrat Chris Pappas, who is in a high-profile fight for his 1st Congressional...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire county attorneys hold a lot of power, but most run unopposed
Marc Hathaway became Sullivan County’s county attorney in 1987. Back then, he said, alcohol was the main substance that landed people in trouble. But over his tenure, he’s seen heroin, fentanyl and, now, meth spread to this part of rural western New Hampshire. Nearly every two years since...
WMUR.com
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WMUR.com
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
WCAX
Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation worked together on a brochure that forecasts more than 50 occupations that are expected to pay above the state’s median wage over the next decade. That could mean at least 500 high-earning job opportunities in Vermont.
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just a week away and includes numerous statewide races. Vermonters will choose all 150 House and 30 Senate legislative seats. Both major parties see Election Day as a way to recalibrate the balance of power at the Statehouse. On a chilly fall morning...
New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire
At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
