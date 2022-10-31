I would like to share why I’m voting for Michael Buglione for Sheriff. I served on the Board of the Aspen Fire Protection District with him for over two years. I found Michael to be the leader among us who always wanted to hear all sides of the story. He never jumped to conclusions and always considered how any decision would affect all parties involved. He was the one who people would contact to comment on issues that came before us, which meant to me he had the trust of the public.

