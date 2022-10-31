Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Nichols: Knows our community
As a former prosecutor and judge in Pitkin County (retired 2015), I have worked with both Michael Buglione and Joe DiSalvo. Michael Buglione believes in and will practice the Kienast-Braudis humane, thoughtful, solution-oriented, and forward-looking approach to law enforcement that has made our county a unique and decent place to live.
Aspen Times
Wertheimer: Trust of the public
I would like to share why I’m voting for Michael Buglione for Sheriff. I served on the Board of the Aspen Fire Protection District with him for over two years. I found Michael to be the leader among us who always wanted to hear all sides of the story. He never jumped to conclusions and always considered how any decision would affect all parties involved. He was the one who people would contact to comment on issues that came before us, which meant to me he had the trust of the public.
Aspen Times
Scott: There’s plenty of open space
Vote “No” on 2A and 2B. If the city can’t be trusted to manage the millions they are already making such a mess with, we should not give them any more tax revenue to mismanage. The local housing crisis is a result of 50 years of bad...
Aspen Times
P. Clapper: Need to keep this going
There are no boundaries, no city, or county “limits” when it comes to wildfire, wildlife, and the weather. And, the same goes when it comes to preserving and maintaining open spaces, especially here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Without the cooperative funding efforts between the Pitkin County Open...
Aspen Times
Lovins: Her talents are broad
I have worked with Britta for the past 11 years on the team at the Farm Collaborative (formerly Aspen Tree), first as board members, then she became an incredibly valuable staff member. She wears many hats and has connected us all through her hard work. One of her special skills is creating a strong bond with the young folks (20 to 30 year olds).
Aspen Times
Richards: A vote for our future
Why does the City of Aspen dedicate a 35-cent sales tax to the Aspen School District? Because they can’t keep teachers due to the housing crisis. Is that fair? Shouldn’t property taxes alone support the school district?. Why are all service-providing agencies trying to build housing for their...
Aspen Times
Balentine: Who will best lead with love?
As a 32-plus-year public servant, I rarely write letters to the local papers, especially supporting one candidate over another. There are two reasons for this that I personally feel are most relevant: a) Everyone should know they will always get the same high level of care no matter which side of the aisle they support, and b) no one really gives a crap what I think about who or what issues to vote for anyway.
Aspen Times
Vardy: Let’s keep it beautiful
It is easy to feel grateful this time of year that we get to live in such a beautiful place. But, what is often overlooked is that the view planes and beauty are not simply available to us by chance but by deliberate measures pioneered by our public-land agencies. In...
Aspen Times
Bennet: Making progress for families
In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
aspenpublicradio.org
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Aspen Times
Maple: They have more than enough
In 2014, for the first time in 40 years, the Aspen Ambulance District asked voters to more than double their mill levy/tax collections. In asking for the 2014 tax increase, officials calculated the proposed mill levy would cover debt service on a new ambulance barn and staff headquarters facility and meet ongoing operational requirements.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football: First round playoff preview of all 8 local teams
Broomfield closed out the regular season a perfect 10-0 last weekend. Fairview and Legacy continued their winning ways, building upon the longest winning streaks in the sport’s largest classification. And Erie — the team that was a play away from a state title last season – seems to have...
Comments / 0