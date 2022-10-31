ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

CarnEvil Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2022

ST. LOUIS — It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by 105.7 The Point and hosted by The Rizzuto Show. Live entertainment provided by The Retronerds, and a DJ Tinkerbelle spinning hits. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand, with a select few participating in a costume contest with over $10,000 in prizes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Saint Louis Zoo ‘Holiday Zootique’ offers holiday gift ideas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is offering gift ideas for this coming holiday season!. Proceeds from all sales will go towards benefitting the animals and programs at the zoo. For more information, visit stlzoo.org/holiday. Gift shops. Treetop Shop in ‘The Living World’ is decked out for...
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Alton: A Food Tour to Savor

Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Layer like a Pro with items from Mid Rivers Mall

ST. LOUIS – The trick to these fall days is having multiple layers. Christine Poehling from Mid Rivers Mall showed us how to start the day in the 40s and end it in the 70s in style. It’s all about putting the right pieces together with color and patterns....
SAINT PETERS, MO
KSDK

The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.

Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Eagle scout goes above and beyond

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It takes a lot to become an eagle scout. Meeting all the requirements can take a few years. News 4′s Steve Harris met a boy who went above and beyond for his boy scout troop in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

Photo Gallery: Downtown Kirkwood Halloween walk

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Downtown Kirkwood had its annual Halloween Walk. The streets of Kirkwood were filled with kids flaunting their Halloween costumes with their parents not far behind them. Workers outside their stores hand out candy in costumes as well. Susan Cunningham, owner of Head To Toe Dancewear of 35 years shares her thoughts on the Halloween Walk.
KIRKWOOD, MO

