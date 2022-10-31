ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One arrested after overnight standoff near Daykin

DAYKIN, NE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an overnight standoff that lasted nearly six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin is facing multiple felonies after the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of...
DAYKIN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy