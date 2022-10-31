Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
News Channel Nebraska
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
klkntv.com
Man robbed north Lincoln convenience store twice in one night, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man smashed the door of a convenience store Monday evening to steal lighters, cigars and soda, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., security footage at the store, which is near 27th and Cornhusker Highway, showed a man using a brick to shatter the door.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln
A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
klkntv.com
Six-vehicle crash closes southeast Lincoln intersection for over an hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning that closed a South 84th Street intersection for over an hour. Shortly after 8:30, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the area of South 84th Street and Eiger Drive on reports of the six-vehicle crash.
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
klkntv.com
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
KETV.com
Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
One arrested after overnight standoff near Daykin
DAYKIN, NE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an overnight standoff that lasted nearly six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin is facing multiple felonies after the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of...
