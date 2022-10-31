ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VCSO investigating deadly crash in Evansville

One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on Saint Joseph Ave. and Allens Lane in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Deputies say that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV at high-speed, at a stop light on Allens Lane. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
WANE-TV

Evansville animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig. Evansville Central Dispatch says it got multiple calls starting at 6:42 p.m. about a pig at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. While we don’t yet know how it got there, we know it was caught.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Ex-PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in Evansville Store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call. Police reports say a former PetSmart employee walked into the store and lit himself on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement

Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

