Tormenta FC eyeing club's first-ever USL League One title
STATESBORO, Ga. — For the first time in club history, Tormenta FC will play for a USL League One title. The championship match is set for this Sunday in Statesboro at 7:30 p.m. With Tormenta Stadium set to host the final, USL League One shipped the trophy via airplane...
Georgia Southern women's soccer historic season ends in SBC Quarterfinals
FOLEY, Ala. — Georgia Southern women's soccer's historic season ended in the Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Less than a week after defeating Georgia State to be crowned regular season champions for the first time in school history, the Eagles fell to the Panthers 1-0. Georgia Southern entered the tournament as the top seed while Georgia State was the eighth seed.
Georgia Southern offers 2026 QB Cole Leinart, son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart
STATESBORO, Ga. — Warning. This story might make some Georgia Southern football fans feel really old. The Eagles have extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2026 quarterback Cole Leinart, son of 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Savannah Ghost Pirates preparing for their first-ever home game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The excitement is building for the Savannah Ghost Pirates as they get ready for their first home game in franchise history this weekend. And they will come into that game with lots of early-season success. It’s been a storybook start for the Savannah Ghost Pirates franchise,...
Drought conditions expand across Georgia, South Carolina...when rain chances return
Drought conditions have expanded into parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry as the current dry spell continues. The latest drought monitor shows moderate drought conditions in a handful of counties with abnormally dry conditions over much of the area. In Savannah, there has been no measurable rain over the...
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes. There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah. The Powerball...
Drought expands, much needed rain chances lurking
The most recent dry spell is now at 21 consecutive days in Savannah. The good news is spotty rain chances return in the days ahead. The bad news is the rain chances will be low and not all locations will see rain. By the middle of next week a coastal...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options
Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
Springfield Sports Shop is true passion project for Shane Kidwell
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Guess you can say fulfilling a lifelong dream was in the *cards* for Shane Kidwell. "Collecting since I was five years old, worked at Wendy's for 25 years and decided it was time to move on and do what I like to do," explains Kidwell. With...
Police ‘working extremely hard’ to find Quinton Simon after month passes with no sign of missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree set for Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — This weekend you have the chance to help bring light back to the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. Captain Derek and the Friends Of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse are hosting an afternoon of fun, games, music, food, raffles and auctions to raise money for the Friends Of The Cockspur Island Lighthouse.
Natalie Portman in Coastal Georgia: Actress seen out and about while filming upcoming movie
RINCON, Ga. — Natalie Portman has been making the rounds in the Savannah area while filming her latest movie. WJCL reported just last week that the Hollywood actress stopped by a pottery studio on Tybee Island. This week, she was seen out and about in Rincon, visiting the Madrac...
Warm weather this weekend with spotty showers
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is no big change to the forecast for the last day of the workweek with beautiful fall weather this afternoon. There will be lots of sun this morning with patchy clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant with most areas in the upper-70s with mid-70s at the beach.
