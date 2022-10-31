ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Tormenta FC eyeing club's first-ever USL League One title

STATESBORO, Ga. — For the first time in club history, Tormenta FC will play for a USL League One title. The championship match is set for this Sunday in Statesboro at 7:30 p.m. With Tormenta Stadium set to host the final, USL League One shipped the trophy via airplane...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern women's soccer historic season ends in SBC Quarterfinals

FOLEY, Ala. — Georgia Southern women's soccer's historic season ended in the Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Less than a week after defeating Georgia State to be crowned regular season champions for the first time in school history, the Eagles fell to the Panthers 1-0. Georgia Southern entered the tournament as the top seed while Georgia State was the eighth seed.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah Ghost Pirates preparing for their first-ever home game

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The excitement is building for the Savannah Ghost Pirates as they get ready for their first home game in franchise history this weekend. And they will come into that game with lots of early-season success. It’s been a storybook start for the Savannah Ghost Pirates franchise,...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia

Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes. There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah. The Powerball...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Drought expands, much needed rain chances lurking

The most recent dry spell is now at 21 consecutive days in Savannah. The good news is spotty rain chances return in the days ahead. The bad news is the rain chances will be low and not all locations will see rain. By the middle of next week a coastal...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options

Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree set for Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This weekend you have the chance to help bring light back to the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. Captain Derek and the Friends Of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse are hosting an afternoon of fun, games, music, food, raffles and auctions to raise money for the Friends Of The Cockspur Island Lighthouse.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Warm weather this weekend with spotty showers

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is no big change to the forecast for the last day of the workweek with beautiful fall weather this afternoon. There will be lots of sun this morning with patchy clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant with most areas in the upper-70s with mid-70s at the beach.
SAVANNAH, GA

