WebMD

Crohn's Disease and Your Mental Health

First things first: Stress does not cause Crohn’s disease. But physical ailments often overlap with mental ones. And Crohn’s is hardly the exception. Research suggests that people with inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis) are two to three times more likely than members of the general population to struggle with anxiety or depression.
Fairfield Sun Times

Mental Health Needs High Among Young Adults With Autism

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Autistic young adults, particularly women, have high mental health needs, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Miriam I. Martini, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined sex differences in psychiatric diagnoses and hospitalizations among autistic versus...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
News-Medical.net

New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria

Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
Psych Centra

Differences Between Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia

Schizoaffective disorder features symptoms from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They may sound similar, but schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder represent two different conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a bit more complex as it involves more intense mood-related symptoms than schizophrenia. Regardless, if you’re living with either, then you know how much...
Benzinga

Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Psych Centra

Schizophrenia and intelligence

Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?

Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
verywellmind.com

Causes of Treatment-Resistant Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders, with an estimated 5% of the global population being affected. It’s also one of the leading causes of disability in the world. Treatments for depression include therapy, medication, or a mix of the two. However, these treatments alone aren’t sufficient...
Healthline

Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type

Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
MedicalXpress

Birth cohort study reveals the mental health burden of trauma in childhood

Findings from a major birth cohort study in Brazil suggest that children exposed to life threatening or horrifying events, such as witnessing someone die, or experiencing serious injury or sexual violence, are almost twice as likely to develop psychiatric disorders. A team of psychologists from the U.K., Brazil and South...
Medical News Today

Who diagnoses depression?

Depression is a serious mental health condition that causes symptoms such as sadness and lethargy. However, with the right diagnosis and treatment, people living with depression can manage their condition. It is natural to feel down or unmotivated at times while moving through life’s ups and downs. But if these...
Fortune

What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?

Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Psych Centra

What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?

Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.

