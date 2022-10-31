Read full article on original website
WebMD
Crohn's Disease and Your Mental Health
First things first: Stress does not cause Crohn’s disease. But physical ailments often overlap with mental ones. And Crohn’s is hardly the exception. Research suggests that people with inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis) are two to three times more likely than members of the general population to struggle with anxiety or depression.
Mental Health Matters: Yes, depression is a 'real illness'
Did you know that six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic illness? The CDC reports chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and the leading driver of healthcare costs. On that list of illnesses is depression, which might surprise some. A...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mental Health Needs High Among Young Adults With Autism
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Autistic young adults, particularly women, have high mental health needs, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Miriam I. Martini, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined sex differences in psychiatric diagnoses and hospitalizations among autistic versus...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
Psych Centra
Differences Between Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia
Schizoaffective disorder features symptoms from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They may sound similar, but schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder represent two different conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a bit more complex as it involves more intense mood-related symptoms than schizophrenia. Regardless, if you’re living with either, then you know how much...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
verywellmind.com
Causes of Treatment-Resistant Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders, with an estimated 5% of the global population being affected. It’s also one of the leading causes of disability in the world. Treatments for depression include therapy, medication, or a mix of the two. However, these treatments alone aren’t sufficient...
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
MedicalXpress
Birth cohort study reveals the mental health burden of trauma in childhood
Findings from a major birth cohort study in Brazil suggest that children exposed to life threatening or horrifying events, such as witnessing someone die, or experiencing serious injury or sexual violence, are almost twice as likely to develop psychiatric disorders. A team of psychologists from the U.K., Brazil and South...
Medical News Today
Who diagnoses depression?
Depression is a serious mental health condition that causes symptoms such as sadness and lethargy. However, with the right diagnosis and treatment, people living with depression can manage their condition. It is natural to feel down or unmotivated at times while moving through life’s ups and downs. But if these...
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
