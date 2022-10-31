Human remains located in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Human remains were discovered by a resident in a wooded area in Bella Vista on October 30.

On Sunday, a skull was discovered about one-and-a-half miles from the Buckingham Trailhead in the woods and was verified by police to be human. According to a press release from the city, police are working to identify the remains, and it is possible they could be those of a missing man last seen in Bella Vista over a year ago.

Cadaver dogs were brought in from Joplin on Monday and searched the area for other bones, clothing or related articles. The search revealed additional human remains about 200 yards from the skull, but no other identifying items were recovered.

Following the search, the evidence collected was turned over to the Benton County Coroner’s Office for further investigation. Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said the family of the man they suspect may be the victim has been notified, and while his identity has not been confirmed, agencies are working to get that done “as soon as possible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.