Losing without Dignity: How the postgame scuffle in the Michigan vs MSU game took away from the actual game
In 2021, Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in a back-and-forth battle. This year’s matchup was chippy because of last year’s matchup and no one expected what happened after the game ended and the brawl that would ensue. The game itself was competitive for the first half, as Michigan...
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
Letter from the Editor: Hey, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker – can we have our fun rivalry back?
I do have a little brother. Two people could not be more competitive than we are. And there is no shortage of spirited trash talk on the golf course or across a Ping-Pong table. Have we had our differences? Yes. But we don’t hate each other and have never beaten...
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
Payton Thorne addresses questions on Mel Tucker's message to MSU coming out of Week 9
Payton Thorne had his answer for the questions about last weekend’s incident at Michigan. During his Tuesday media availability, Thorne was asked about Mel Tucker’s message to the Spartans coming out of Week 9. According to Thorne, that’s a message that is staying in-house within the program moving...
Michigan football: Grading JJ McCarthy as a starting quarterback
It was bound to happen, and the past 7 starts have proven that JJ McCarthy is the quarterback of the present — and future — for the Michigan Wolverines. The sophomore is 7-0 as a starter this season, serving as a main reason why UM is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and 8-0 overall for just the second time under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have a great chance of moving to 9-0 on the season and making McCarthy just the second Michigan QB to win his first 8 starts within a season since Wilton Speight went 9-0 in 2016.
Michigan State unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G road trip vs. Illinois
Michigan State unveiled the uniform combo for the team’s B1G road trip vs. Illinois. The team will be rocking the white jersey, green pants, and green helmet combo for the 1st time in 2022. The official Michigan State Football Twitter account tweeted out the uniforms with the caption “November is here” with a snowflake emoji.
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Michigan State Announces Suspensions For 4 More Players Following Tunnel Incident
On Sunday, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four Spartan players who were seen attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Today, as more evidence of the altercation continues to surface, Michigan State's Director of Athletics and head football coach ...
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
Lansing-Area Round 2 Playoff Matchups
There are 13 area teams still alive in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football playoffs after one week of play in the postseason. Portage Central (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3) - 7:00pm Friday. DIVISION 3. DeWitt (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (9-1) - 7:00pm Friday. Jackson (6-4) at Mason...
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
