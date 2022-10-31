Read full article on original website
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
wtae.com
Shapiro, Mastriano campaign in Washington County, rally supporters in PA governor race
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, each rallied Wednesday with supporters in Washington County. Shapiro spoke to a crowd inside the American Croatian Citizens Club in Donora. That stop in Washington County on his bus tour follows his stops...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano decries crime, covid shutdowns at Bethel Park rally
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano rallied Wednesday evening in Bethel Park and went on the offensive against his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, blaming him for rising crime rates and shutdowns early in the pandemic. “The problem is Josh Shapiro and how he blindly followed the (Gov. Tom Wolf) administration. He...
Mayor Gainey, police express frustration with judicial system in news conference
PITTSBURGH — At a news conference to announce the arrests of two suspects in a triple murder on the North Side, Mayor Ed Gainey and police expressed frustration with the judicial system. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers. I haven’t done it in the past because...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major
A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
Man killed in Washington County crash identified
EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in East Finley Township. Matthew Rafferty, 43, of Washington, was the only occupant in a vehicle traveling west along Cracraft Road, according to a report from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco. Just before...
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
erienewsnow.com
Candidate Running for State House Seat Attacked in Fayette County Home
Here in Pennsylvania, a candidate running for a State House seat called 911 after reportedly being assaulted at his Fayette County home. Democrat Richard Ringer said he was bloodied and knocked unconscious by an attacker in his back yard early Monday morning. Ringer is running for an open seat in...
Police shoot, kill Pa. man following pursuit stemming from domestic disturbance investigation
A multi-county police chase ended in the fatal shooting of a Johnstown man on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor left a Cambria County home when Richland Township officers arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance, TribLive reported. A state police spokesman told the outlet that a warrant...
Jury finds Pa. restaurant intentionally shortchanged workers over $214K
According to WPXI, a jury in a federal court in Pennsylvania determined a Delmont, Westmoreland County, restaurant and its owner intentionally shortchanged 15 servers, dishwashers, bussers and cooks more than $214,000 in wages. Picante Mexican Grille, which consists of Picante LLC, its successor Picante Grille LLC and its owner Helius...
Bustle
For Gisele Fetterman, John’s Healing Is A “Triumph”
When Gisele Barreto Fetterman first moved to a struggling western Pennsylvania town in 2008, she didn’t know many people, so she befriended a fellow scrappy survivor: a flower growing out of a crack in the concrete. “I’ve been growing sunflowers in Braddock for the last 14 years, but it all started with one sunflower that needed a little bit of care,” she says. Now, after building a fence around it, caring for it, and harvesting its seeds, she’s grown a garden of towering yellow flowers. “That one sunflower has given thousands of friends and neighbors across the country a sunflower of their own,” she says.
Fayette County DA will face disciplinary board over handling of DUI case involving his son
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The handling of a case involving the Fayette County District Attorney’s son garnered a lot of attention last year and has now led to an investigation by the state disciplinary board. Craig Simpson, the attorney representing District Attorney Richard Bower, said he believes the...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches
The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
As a Black man in America, the Rev. Richard Freeman is used to right-wing extremism. He’s seen it firsthand. But he’s seen it gain new prominence in the past decade, and more and more, he’s seen it spread by those who claim to represent his faith. “I...
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
PennLive.com
Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders
A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pa. woman for alleged theft at casino
Apparently there’s no age limit when it comes to stealing. According to WPXI, theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old western Pennsylvania woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach...
Gun-wielding Pa. man killed by police after ignoring orders to drop weapon: report
An Allegheny County man was fatally shot by state police after he was brandishing a gun and ignored repeated orders to put the weapon down, according to a story from TribLive. Zachary John Cervice, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, state Trooper Josh Black, a public information officer, told the news outlet.
