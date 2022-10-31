ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major

A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
FORD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Bustle

For Gisele Fetterman, John’s Healing Is A “Triumph”

When Gisele Barreto Fetterman first moved to a struggling western Pennsylvania town in 2008, she didn’t know many people, so she befriended a fellow scrappy survivor: a flower growing out of a crack in the concrete. “I’ve been growing sunflowers in Braddock for the last 14 years, but it all started with one sunflower that needed a little bit of care,” she says. Now, after building a fence around it, caring for it, and harvesting its seeds, she’s grown a garden of towering yellow flowers. “That one sunflower has given thousands of friends and neighbors across the country a sunflower of their own,” she says.
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches

The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders

A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

