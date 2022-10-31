ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Gets Completely Naked & Dresses Up As Miss Piggy With A Snake For Halloween

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo is still pushing the limits with sexy Instagram pics! The “Scuse Me” singer, 34, took to her social media account on Halloween day to bare some skin and pay tribute to Muppet icon Miss Piggy! In the provocative photo collection, which you can SEE HERE, Lizzo laid on the floor bare naked, with a blonde wig and a Miss Piggy snout and ears set. The singer was seen intertwining her legs with a stuffed snake, lying on her stomach as she looked wistfully into the distance. The second pic in the three-photo carousel showed Miss Piggy herself in the exact same pose. The third snap showed Lizzo as Miss Piggy again, draped over a couch with nothing but a faux fur blanket to cover her. She clutched a glass of red wine and enjoyed the heat of a fireplace behind her.

Lizzo (Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY,” she captioned the spooky season post. “The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you.” Lizzo completed the post with pig snout and lipstick kiss emojis. Many of Lizzo’s 13 million followers flooded the comments section to swoon over the jaw dropping set of pics. “ABSOLUTELY ICONIC,” commented one, while another wrote, “Girl you was everybody for Halloween.” “You win Halloween Lizzo!!!!” a fan gushed, while yet another reacted, “Yaaaaaasssss hunni!!! Salute a true Icon.”

Lizzo herself is known as a “body icon,” so her tribute to Miss Piggy was especially choice. And it’s worth noting that on a day everyone else dresses up in costumes, she chose to completely dress down. “Okay, we all know I’m fat,” she told People during a March interview. “I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” Furthermore, she says, being comfortable and body positive has made her, like her hero Miss Piggy, an “icon.”

“I think I have a really hot body!” she told the magazine. “I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

