Lincoln, NE

kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was arrested for DUI and cited on other charges, after a multi-vehicle crash just before 9:30pm Wednesday in downtown Lincoln. Police Captain Todd Kocian on Thursday said officers were called to 16th and “O” Street, where witnesses...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into a crash that killed six people in southeastern Nebraska last month shows the driver of the car was drunk, police said in a news release. Lincoln police said Monday that the results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, of Lincoln, had at the time of the crash a blood alcohol content of .211 — more than 2½ times the legal driving limit of .08. Police also said that electronic data collected from the car showed it was traveling 100 mph (161 kph) in the moments before it crashed into a tree along a residential street where the speed limit is 25 mph (40 kph). Police were first alerted to the early morning Oct. 2 crash when one passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers that the phone’s owner had been in a crash and was not responding.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE

