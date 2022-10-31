ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County

There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location. Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges

Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

A Safe Haven from Homelessness

Tanya had been sleeping on the streets for years. In and out of transitional housing and shelters and struggling against a form of schizophrenia. Tanya had used drugs to self-medicate, was off her medication, and had no support to make a change. She found the support she needed at the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Jury in San Diego Rules in Navy's Favor in Racial Discrimination Suit

A white engineer who alleged he was racially discriminated against by the Navy when he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a Hispanic applicant lost a discrimination lawsuit in San Diego federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A federal jury returned a unanimous verdict in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdcitytimes.com

Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College

President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average

SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it. Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

UC San Diego receives $25 million for bioengineering program

The University of California San Diego has announced a $25 million pledge from biotechnology entrepreneur Gene Lay through the Laygend Foundation in support of the bioengineering department in the university’s Jacobs School of Engineering. Made in honor of Shu Chien, a UC San Diego professor emeritus of bioengineering and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...

