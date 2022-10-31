Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County
There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location. Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges
Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
kusi.com
Border Patrol uncovers over two tons of drugs in two days at border
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border Patrol agents say they uncovered over two tons of drugs in just under two days at the southern border. Less than 48 hours later, a CBP canine team helped sniff out more drugs behind a false wall hidden in a tractor trailer for electronic.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
gbsan.com
A Safe Haven from Homelessness
Tanya had been sleeping on the streets for years. In and out of transitional housing and shelters and struggling against a form of schizophrenia. Tanya had used drugs to self-medicate, was off her medication, and had no support to make a change. She found the support she needed at the...
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
NBC San Diego
Jury in San Diego Rules in Navy's Favor in Racial Discrimination Suit
A white engineer who alleged he was racially discriminated against by the Navy when he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a Hispanic applicant lost a discrimination lawsuit in San Diego federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A federal jury returned a unanimous verdict in...
sdcitytimes.com
Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College
President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Grocery Store Was Site of Massive EBT Cards-for-Drugs Fraud Scheme: DA's Office
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average
SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it. Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.
Biden attends event for Levin in Oceanside
President Joe Biden traveled to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event for Rep. Mike Levin in Oceanside.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
UC San Diego receives $25 million for bioengineering program
The University of California San Diego has announced a $25 million pledge from biotechnology entrepreneur Gene Lay through the Laygend Foundation in support of the bioengineering department in the university’s Jacobs School of Engineering. Made in honor of Shu Chien, a UC San Diego professor emeritus of bioengineering and...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
KPBS
Environmental groups oppose SDG&E proposal to use hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions
In the march toward net zero emissions, perhaps no fossil fuel will be harder to break away from than natural gas. It has been an essential part of everything from home heating and powering appliances to industrial manufacturing. So, San Diego Gas & Electric is proposing an experiment to reduce the carbon footprint of natural gas by blending it with hydrogen.
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
Comments / 0