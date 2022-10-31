The FBI has launched an investigation after a gunshot was fired into the family home of a Republican congressional candidate while his young children were fast asleep inside.The shooting unfolded on the night of 18 October at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and firearms manufacturer who is running for an open US House seat in the midterms.Mr Harrigan’s mother Marla Harrigan, 74, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and her husband were watching television when a single bullet was fired through their laundry room window. No one was injured in...

