Gunshot fired into family home of North Carolina GOP candidate as young children asleep inside
The FBI has launched an investigation after a gunshot was fired into the family home of a Republican congressional candidate while his young children were fast asleep inside.The shooting unfolded on the night of 18 October at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and firearms manufacturer who is running for an open US House seat in the midterms.Mr Harrigan’s mother Marla Harrigan, 74, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and her husband were watching television when a single bullet was fired through their laundry room window. No one was injured in...
Family of 5 hit by truck were waiting to cross Beechnut at La Roche Lane, police say
The two adults and three children, one of which is a 1-year-old, were hanging out at the corner of Beechnut and La Roche Lane, waiting to cross the street, when they were hit, police said.
