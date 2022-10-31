Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
NWA Makers’ Market event set for Sunday at fairgrounds
A new event featuring more than 250 local artists, crafters, and makers, along with live music, food trucks, local brews, and more is happening this weekend at Washington County Fairgrounds. The event, called NWA Makers Market, will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. NWA...
fayettevilleflyer.com
True Lit festival returns to Fayetteville this week
After a few years off due to the pandemic, the True Lit Festival will make its return to Fayetteville this year. This year’s event will include appearances by New York Times bestselling author Ayana Gray, along with K-Ming Chang, a UA Walton Distinguished Visiting Writer. Also set to join is award-winning children’s nonfiction author Susan Campbell and others.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
fayettevilleflyer.com
UA homecoming parade scheduled for Friday
It’s homecoming week at the University of Arkansas, and the annual parade and pep rally are planned on Friday, Nov. 4 on Dickson Street in advance of the Razorbacks’ matchup with Liberty on Saturday. The theme of this year’s homecoming celebration is “100 Years of Tradition.”
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Texas investor pads NWA portfolio with $23.4M purchase
A 168-unit multifamily community in Springdale sold recently for $23.4 million. The purchase price equals $139,285 per unit. Trevor Shakiba, president of Houston-based real estate investment company Shakiba Capital, bought the 15.2-acre The Reserve at Springdale development located in an Opportunity Zone at 3314 S. Old Missouri Road. Brooks Norris, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based Norris Companies was the seller.
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville approves agreement for new downtown hotel
FAYETTEVILLE — Plans for a new downtown hotel can now move forward. The City Council on Tuesday voted 7-1 to approve an amended letter of intent with Reindl Properties for a seven-story, 134-room hotel next to the Upper Ramble where a civic plaza is planned across from the Walton Arts Center.
Is Fayetteville high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Fayetteville？
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
magnoliareporter.com
Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table
Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville City Council recap: Nov. 1, 2022
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
Help-seeking: any suggestions about renting in Fayetteville?
Our volunteer is to help local residents help and communicate with each other. If you have any problems or need help, please leave comments below. 1st-time apartment renter here…is $300 too much for an electric bill in a 995 sqft unit?
