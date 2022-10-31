ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Little input at Peoria cannabis meeting

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people, and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. According to 25 News, not a single council member attended Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

City moves forward with ‘smart’ street lighting project

PEORIA, Ill. – A local lawmaker is helping to shed some light on a problem that could help upgrade the city, while also reducing crime. State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth says she’s secured $2.5 million in state General Revenue Fund money to help replace and upgrade street lights in every one of Peoria’s five City Council districts.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular walking & biking trail expanding

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge

URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Bloomington teen located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington

You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arson dogs arrive in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle

Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
PEORIA, IL

