ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge OKs competency exams for man held in Vegas stabbings

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWM2r_0itXD49300
FILE - Yoni Barrios appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. A judge has approved a competency evaluation for Barrios who is accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip. Barrios' defense attorney said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that Barrios' case now moves to state court for hearings about whether he understands the criminal charges against him. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Monday approved a competency evaluation by state doctors for a man accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, the man’s attorney said.

The suspect, Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, did not appear before a justice of the peace who moved his case to state court for hearings about whether he understands the criminal charges against him, defense attorney Scott Coffee said.

Barrios has remained jailed since his arrest shortly after the Oct. 6 stabbings. If he is found competent, he faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Coffee said a preliminary investigation found that Barrios had a history of mental health treatment in the Los Angeles area, but said he did not yet have complete information and a diagnosis.

Prosecutor John Giordani did not immediately respond to messages. He has said surveillance video clearly shows the attack.

Authorities say Barrios asked sidewalk showgirls to pose with him for a photo before wielding a large chef’s knife to fatally stab Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Allan Hallett, 46, outside the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

Two other women dressed as showgirls were among the six people wounded in the attack, police said.

Coffee has said he believed Barrios was born in Guatemala and lived in the U.S. for at least several years. It was not immediately clear if Barrios is a documented immigrant.

Coffee said he was aware that a man who identified himself as Barrios approached a videographer for Los Angeles NBC sister station Telemundo 52 on Oct. 4 outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had.

A police arrest report said that after arriving in Las Vegas, Barrios sought work at the Wynn and asked a hotel janitor to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to return him to Guatemala.

He told police he thought the women who were stabbed were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.com

Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Man held in Vegas police officer killing gets new court date

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer stood silently in court in a case that prosecutors have said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Hampton’s public defenders on Tuesday waived the reading of 27 felony charges including murder and attempted murder in the early Oct. 13 shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai and wounded Hampton’s mother-in-law. The 24-year-old Hampton hasn’t entered a plea. The courtroom was full of off-duty police officers and union leaders as the judge scheduled a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors might seek a grand jury indictment before then. Police say Thai and another officer responded to a street side domestic dispute before Hampton opened fire with a high-powered pistol while driving away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

A Daunting Array of Threats: How the FBI Is Fighting Crime in Las Vegas

Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission. Domestic terrorists. Fentanyl distributors. Human traffickers. Violent criminals. Hackers and cyber-spies. “The list of threats the men and women of law enforcement are being called upon to tackle is long, and it’s growing,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said recently. Las Vegas is no exception. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, will break down the many challenges his office faces and outline efforts to crack down on crime and make Las Vegas safer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy