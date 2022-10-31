ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersdental.com

DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts

DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County District Four commissioner fights to keep his seat

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla – A Santa Rosa County commissioner incumbent and challenger for his District Four seat have very opposing views on what they want for the region. Commissioner David Piech's seat is challenged this mid-term election by Ray Eddington -- a local candidate with a three-word platform, "Christian, Conservative, Republican."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New list ranks Pensacola as 3rd best place to retire in U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is the third best place to retire in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The region's warm climate and desirable setting isn't the only reason people choose to live in Pensacola. The military has a relatively small, though very significant, presence here. Naval Air Station Pensacola draws military families to the area. Residents also find employment in the health care, higher education and, of course, tourism sectors.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Fannie Lou’s’: A new ice cream shop in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream opened its doors at 3101 East Cervantes street in Pensacola Thursday. Fannie Lou’s offers southern-inspired, homemade ice cream with a few Pensacola-themed flavors.  Some of the flavors include Graffiti Bridge, a flavor that will change all the time, Bushwacker, and even Pelican Poo, a twist on cookies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
