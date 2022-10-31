Read full article on original website
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Pensacola looks to turn warehouse at the port into pickleball court
The city council is expected to hear plans next week from a company that wants to transform an unused warehouse at the Port of Pensacola into a pickleball court that would be accessible to the public.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts
DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss. Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic. The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County District Four commissioner fights to keep his seat
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla – A Santa Rosa County commissioner incumbent and challenger for his District Four seat have very opposing views on what they want for the region. Commissioner David Piech's seat is challenged this mid-term election by Ray Eddington -- a local candidate with a three-word platform, "Christian, Conservative, Republican."
2 years after Hurricane Sally, Lillian Boat Launch repairs set to begin
Good news for boaters and anglers in Lillian, the Baldwin County Commission has given final approval for repairs to the Lillian boat launch.
WEAR
New list ranks Pensacola as 3rd best place to retire in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is the third best place to retire in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The region's warm climate and desirable setting isn't the only reason people choose to live in Pensacola. The military has a relatively small, though very significant, presence here. Naval Air Station Pensacola draws military families to the area. Residents also find employment in the health care, higher education and, of course, tourism sectors.
wuwf.org
Santa Rosa County's District 4 race could mean a new leader for Navarre area
Next week’s election could bring new leadership to Santa Rosa County’s District 4. Commissioner Davie Piech is running for his second term and will face challenger Ray Eddington on the general election ballot. The Holley-Navarre area has been growing exponentially in recent years, as has the rest of...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
Pensacola generator contractor arrested for 18 counts of fraud, larceny: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A generator contractor in Pensacola is behind bars after several victims alleged he took money for projects he never completed. Michael Anthony Norwood, owner of Boardwalk Generators, was charged with 18 counts of fraud, 18 counts of larceny, embezzlement and swindling. Between April 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, deputies […]
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
‘Fannie Lou’s’: A new ice cream shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream opened its doors at 3101 East Cervantes street in Pensacola Thursday. Fannie Lou’s offers southern-inspired, homemade ice cream with a few Pensacola-themed flavors. Some of the flavors include Graffiti Bridge, a flavor that will change all the time, Bushwacker, and even Pelican Poo, a twist on cookies […]
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
