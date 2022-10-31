ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice

City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Beware of Power with Impunity

More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents. Some associations can even impose special assessments without the vote or consent of unit owners.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

UNITED WAY OF BROWARD COUNTY’S MISSION UNITED CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF SECOND LOCATION ENABLING IT TO SERVE MORE VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, other local dignitaries and notables, and military Veterans joined Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County and MISSION UNITED staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 to celebrate the grand opening of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED’s second location in Fort Lauderdale at 320 SE 9th Street). The opening of the new building also kicked off the year-long celebration to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of MISSION UNITED.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall

The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
AVENTURA, FL
sflcn.com

2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations

BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections. Key Voter Information. Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot. Deadline to register to vote is October 11. Deadline to request vote by mail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay

The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double

Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase

ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes New Torah to Community

Boca Raton, FL – In mid-October, B’nai Torah Congregation – the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. – welcomed a new Torah to Boca Raton. The Torah scroll is one of the most sacred objects in Judaism. Every synagogue or Jewish center needs it as the anchor. Reading directly from the Torah scroll is the focal point, and most sacred ritual, of synagogue religious services. It is a central part of Jewish life, according to Rabbi David Steinhardt. The new B’nai Torah Congregation scroll, named L’Chaim or “life,” is dedicated to those who lost their lives during the pandemic. It also celebrates new beginnings.
BOCA RATON, FL
WBEN 930AM

Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers

Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
