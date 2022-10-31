Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice
City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
fortlauderdale.gov
Working to End Homelessness: City of Fort Lauderdale joins forces with Broward County for the 6th Annual Homeless Symposium
A stronghold of city and county leaders, local organizations, advocates, and neighbors came together at Holiday Park on Thursday for a community outreach effort aimed at hearing the voices of the homeless community and changing their lives, one step at a time. This is the second year the City has...
communitynewspapers.com
MIRAMAR’S MAYOR WAYNE M. MESSAM TO DELIVER IN-PERSON STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam will deliver the annual State of the City address in-person on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. The State of the City presents an opportunity for residents, local businesses,...
communitynewspapers.com
Beware of Power with Impunity
More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents. Some associations can even impose special assessments without the vote or consent of unit owners.
Coral Springs Holds Free Safety Town and New Playground Event Nov 5
The playground at Kiwanis Park is now open. The City of Coral Springs invites residents to join them for a public safety community outreach and public education initiative while showcasing the newly installed playground. This two-hour open play event is geared towards residents eight and under on Saturday, November 05,...
communitynewspapers.com
UNITED WAY OF BROWARD COUNTY’S MISSION UNITED CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF SECOND LOCATION ENABLING IT TO SERVE MORE VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES
U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, other local dignitaries and notables, and military Veterans joined Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County and MISSION UNITED staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 to celebrate the grand opening of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED’s second location in Fort Lauderdale at 320 SE 9th Street). The opening of the new building also kicked off the year-long celebration to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of MISSION UNITED.
biscaynetimes.com
Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall
The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
sflcn.com
2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations
BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections. Key Voter Information. Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot. Deadline to register to vote is October 11. Deadline to request vote by mail...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase
ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
bocaratontribune.com
B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes New Torah to Community
Boca Raton, FL – In mid-October, B’nai Torah Congregation – the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. – welcomed a new Torah to Boca Raton. The Torah scroll is one of the most sacred objects in Judaism. Every synagogue or Jewish center needs it as the anchor. Reading directly from the Torah scroll is the focal point, and most sacred ritual, of synagogue religious services. It is a central part of Jewish life, according to Rabbi David Steinhardt. The new B’nai Torah Congregation scroll, named L’Chaim or “life,” is dedicated to those who lost their lives during the pandemic. It also celebrates new beginnings.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers
Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs With Some Fall Fun on Friday
Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs with a great way to celebrate the fall season. Held on Friday, Nov. 4, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event features music by the Tim Charron Band and includes a little critters petting zoo, an inflatable corn maze, local vendors, and arts & crafts.
Comments / 0