Cranston, RI

Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxiuw_0itXCC0z00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel through Cranston will be affected on two coming weekends as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation completes a pair of bridge replacement projects.

Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.

“The long-awaited improvements are near,” Mayor Kenneth Hopkins said Monday in a news release.

The first closure involving Route 37 West will be in place from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. RIDOT said this part of the project will also require the closure of Exits 31A and 31B on I-95 South.

For Route 37 East, the closure will be from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

The following detours will be in place, according to RIDOT:

  • Route 37 West: Use Exit 1E (Pontiac Avenue) and get back on the highway using Route 37 West on-ramp
  • I-95 South Exit 31B toward Cranston: Use Exit 28B to I-295 North
  • I-95 South Exit 31A toward Warwick: Use Exit 29 (Airport Connector) and take Post Road exit before turning left onto Route 1 North toward Airport Road
  • Pontiac Avenue Southbound: Use Sockanosset Cross road westbound to Route 2 South onto Route 37 East
  • Pontiac Avenue Northbound: Use Route 37 East on-ramp and use Exit 2B for I-95 North to loop back onto Route 37 West (Exit 31B) and Exit 1E

RIDOT said drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes if possible, especially those heading to Garden City or Chapel View.

“I also want all residents, shoppers and business owners to be fully aware of the traffic impacts and temporary inconveniences that they will experience,” Hopkins said, adding that he urged RIDOT to make sure signage is installed to alert drivers of the changes.

The bridge replacement is part of a $75.9 million project to repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor, according to RIDOT. It’s expected to be completed in spring 2023.

