KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent
Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
seattlemet.com
True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl
Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
KEPR
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
KEPR
Man suspected of killing roommate at Western State Hospital arrested
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
KEPR
Family's car stolen from Seattle Children's hospital while baby was in surgery
SEATTLE, Wash. — A family's car was stolen from the parking garage of Seattle Children's hospital while their baby was undergoing brain surgery, and now police are looking for the person responsible. Parents Cali and William Fager drove up from the Spokane area for their son's surgery. Their son,...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Former operator of Seattle donated-cadaver business sentenced for dumping body parts in Arizona
The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead...
nbcrightnow.com
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
Former Seattle 'body broker' sentenced in Arizona for dumping bodies
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Prescott, Arizona judge Monday sentenced a former Seattle "body broker" who was convicted of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Walter H. Mitchell was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in Arizona state prison. With time already served, Mitchell...
KEPR
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue uses drone technology to rescue family on fishing boat
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two daughters whose 22-foot fishing boat was adrift in the channel between Illahee and west Bainbridge Island. At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said it received a call from a worried mother and wife. The woman said her husband and two daughters went fishing out of the Brownsville marina at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At 10 p.m., she said her husband called her saying the vessel had a dead battery and the boat would not start. At 1:30 a.m., the woman called 911 concerned she had not heard from her family, who were not answering their cellphones, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said.
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
KEPR
Homelessness even worse 7 years following King County's Emergency Declaration
SEATTLE, Wash. — When you look for them, you can find great success stories, of people experiencing homeless, getting into homes, but still, most would agree the number of people in need is growing. “This crisis continues, the number of children sleeping outside is growing exponentially,” said Marty Hartman,...
