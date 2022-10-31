ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
KENT, WA
seattlemet.com

True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl

Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Man suspected of killing roommate at Western State Hospital arrested

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.
LAKEWOOD, WA
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme

SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?

Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
CARNATION, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
KEPR

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue uses drone technology to rescue family on fishing boat

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two daughters whose 22-foot fishing boat was adrift in the channel between Illahee and west Bainbridge Island. At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said it received a call from a worried mother and wife. The woman said her husband and two daughters went fishing out of the Brownsville marina at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At 10 p.m., she said her husband called her saying the vessel had a dead battery and the boat would not start. At 1:30 a.m., the woman called 911 concerned she had not heard from her family, who were not answering their cellphones, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy