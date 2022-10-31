ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
FLORIDA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races

JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell....
ELM CITY, NC
fourstateshomepage.com

New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 51% to 39% in the latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll. Six percent of our respondents were still undecided on who they’re voting for in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. When we asked those undecideds who they were leaning toward, Schmitt’s lead extends to 14%.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
TENNESSEE STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say

ST. LOUIS – Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide. Many signs off Chippewa Street in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood show support for Amendment 3. “We estimate about $40 million in revenue to be taxed here at the...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-03-22

Weather is cyclical and we are in the warm part of the cycle of Fall frontal systems in the Four States at mid week. After a very warm day with high temperatures not too far away from record maximums, we will see the mercury rise right back into the upper 70s again today. Moisture will be increasing on that strengthening southerly flow, so we will see a few more clouds as we move through the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma just ahead of this week’s Fall cold front, during the early and middle afternoon hours on Friday. Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may not see showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Some of these storms may be rather strong, due to the very fast winds just a few thousand feet above the ground occasionally mixing down to the surface in thunderstorm downdrafts. Most of the rain will be east of the Four States region by mid evening; unfortunately, not soon enough to limit disruptions to area football games. Cooler and drier air builds in for Saturday. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, but a modest warming trend begins on Sunday. Highs will trend upward from the upper 60s on Sunday to the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday, which will be about ten degrees above normal for early November.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22

Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible

It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Sunshine & 70s Today; Breezy Conditions Ahead & Rain Chances

We will see some warmer temperatures today and likely to continue to see temperatures in the 70s in the days ahead. We will likely see breezy conditions starting tomorrow and Thursday before an impactful system moves into our area starting Friday. We will also likely see above average temperatures at least for the early parts of our November.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy