Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
MISSOURI – We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections. Missourians will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state legislature seats, among other offices. Recent election results indicate a Republican stronghold in the Show-Me State. The majority of Missouri voters have sided with the...
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell....
New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 51% to 39% in the latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll. Six percent of our respondents were still undecided on who they’re voting for in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. When we asked those undecideds who they were leaning toward, Schmitt’s lead extends to 14%.
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say
ST. LOUIS – Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide. Many signs off Chippewa Street in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood show support for Amendment 3. “We estimate about $40 million in revenue to be taxed here at the...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
MOKAN Partnership asks area businesses to participate in survey about issues faced
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business group is hoping to find out more about the challenges facing local companies in 2022. The “MOKAN Partnership” is launching a survey, hoping to learn more about the issues facing employers in its seven-county area. Questions range from challenges with child care to dealing with the supply chain.
It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!
KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-03-22
Weather is cyclical and we are in the warm part of the cycle of Fall frontal systems in the Four States at mid week. After a very warm day with high temperatures not too far away from record maximums, we will see the mercury rise right back into the upper 70s again today. Moisture will be increasing on that strengthening southerly flow, so we will see a few more clouds as we move through the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma just ahead of this week’s Fall cold front, during the early and middle afternoon hours on Friday. Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may not see showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Some of these storms may be rather strong, due to the very fast winds just a few thousand feet above the ground occasionally mixing down to the surface in thunderstorm downdrafts. Most of the rain will be east of the Four States region by mid evening; unfortunately, not soon enough to limit disruptions to area football games. Cooler and drier air builds in for Saturday. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, but a modest warming trend begins on Sunday. Highs will trend upward from the upper 60s on Sunday to the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday, which will be about ten degrees above normal for early November.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22
Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
Sunshine & 70s Today; Breezy Conditions Ahead & Rain Chances
We will see some warmer temperatures today and likely to continue to see temperatures in the 70s in the days ahead. We will likely see breezy conditions starting tomorrow and Thursday before an impactful system moves into our area starting Friday. We will also likely see above average temperatures at least for the early parts of our November.
