Letter to the editor: Homeless are not all the same
I am worried after reading in Sunday’s paper about tensions between homeowners and homeless people living outdoors along the river. While that is something we need to be aware of, most people have never had an interaction with a homeless person, and I’m afraid that focusing on extreme cases presents one facet of the problem at the expense of seeing the overall situation.
Douglas County leaders vote to move forward with $3 million road project south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders voted Wednesday to move forward on a $3 million road improvement project south of Lawrence near Wells Overlook Park. At their meeting on Wednesday, county commissioners awarded the contract for improvements on North 1000 Road — or County Route 458 — to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company. That contractor offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15; the county also got bids from three other companies ranging from around $3.15 million to almost $3.7 million.
Lawrence police urge residents to be on guard against traveling thieves, not leave valuables in car
The Lawrence Police Department is urging residents to be on guard against a group that breaks into cars and steals bank cards and checks, even in broad daylight. Lawrence officers have taken several reports fitting this group’s characteristics in the past several months, according to a news release Thursday from LPD. The group, known colloquially as the “felony lane gang,” uses stolen cards and checks to purchase gift cards or to get cash. The group got its name because they’re known for using bank drive-thru lanes farthest from the teller, believing they’re less apt to be identified.
Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man
Kansas City, Mo. (ap) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
Committee receives preliminary report about condition of school district’s buildings as part of budget planning
The committee tasked with coming up with budget recommendations for the Lawrence school district received some preliminary information about building conditions that will inform recommendations about potential school closures. The Futures Planning Committee met for the fourth time Wednesday evening at district offices and received some aggregated cost estimates —...
City leaders approve fee waiver for project that will install $2.7M fiber internet network for school district
City leaders have approved waiving a fee that the city typically charges businesses to use public right-of-way for a company that will be building a fiber internet network for the Lawrence school district. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted 5-0 to authorize a memorandum of...
Douglas County DA’s Office reviewing KBI findings regarding fatal police shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented its investigative findings of a fatal police shooting to the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office, which will now consider next steps in the case. The investigation relates to the death of Michael Scott Blanck, a 43-old man who was killed...
City of Lawrence plans to invest $10M over next five years to complete the Lawrence Loop
The paved trail known as the Lawrence Loop — which goes past Clinton Lake, the Kansas River, and the wetlands on its route around the city — is nearing completion, with only four segments left to construct. The city has been adding segments to the loop, which will...
Letter to the editor: A caring fire department
As my husband and I woke up on Saturday morning, our dog Ollie began barking excitedly out our back windows. I looked out and a doe appeared to be stuck in the mud up to her chest in our big pond. I went out to do our morning barn chores and when I returned to the house, the doe had not moved. We knew we could not rescue her by ourselves, so I called the Wakarusa Fire Department and spoke with Chief Mike Baxter. Within an hour, four firemen showed up to help. A specialist in water rescue with a waterproof suit was able to save the day while two of the other firemen kept him tethered with a long rope.
Woman accused of killing baby at Eudora day care will get a new preliminary hearing but won’t be released from house arrest
A woman accused of killing a baby at the Eudora day care where she worked will get a new preliminary hearing but will not be released from house arrest pending that fresh determination of probable cause, a Douglas County judge decided Tuesday. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, 47, is accused of...
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
Lawrence man convicted of rape gets 5 years of probation after judge suspends his prison term; DA to appeal
A Lawrence man convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court was granted probation on Tuesday after a judge suspended his underlying sentence of nearly 13 years. Soon after, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would appeal the judge’s decision. A jury convicted Ray Charles...
Longtime Academy Cars dealership sells, changes name; a more detailed look at where Panasonic will build its $4B battery plant
“Loveee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” is undergoing a scenery change in used car dealers. After approximately 40 years in business, Lawrence’s Academy Cars — the one with the tag line “in lovee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” — has sold to a family-owned dealership group with operations in Iowa and Nebraska.
City of Lawrence to begin construction on long-delayed Queens Road project
Nearly four years after city leaders decided on funding for the project, the City of Lawrence is set to begin construction on Queens Road. Queens Road was previously a rural road, and the city will begin construction on Monday to improve the road to meet city street standards, according to a city news release. The city anticipates the project will be complete in September 2023, depending on weather and other potential project-related delays.
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween party shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
Lawrence High School to host talent show to benefit school’s food pantry
Lawrence High School will host its student talent show on Thursday. The talent show will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of LHS, 1901 Louisiana St. Entry to the talent show is free, but nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted for the benefit of the LHS food pantry.
Calling it the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ state leaders celebrate Panasonic battery plant groundbreaking; hiring likely to begin in 2023
It took at least half of a song-and-dance routine for Kansas to convince Panasonic to locate its $4 billion, 4,000-job electric vehicle battery plant in the state. Kansas officials revealed that detail while offering a host of thank-yous and a few announcements on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the massive plant, which is now officially under construction on about 300 acres of property in nearby De Soto.
Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State
The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
Kathleen Bradt
Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks ‘need a great crowd’ Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
