As my husband and I woke up on Saturday morning, our dog Ollie began barking excitedly out our back windows. I looked out and a doe appeared to be stuck in the mud up to her chest in our big pond. I went out to do our morning barn chores and when I returned to the house, the doe had not moved. We knew we could not rescue her by ourselves, so I called the Wakarusa Fire Department and spoke with Chief Mike Baxter. Within an hour, four firemen showed up to help. A specialist in water rescue with a waterproof suit was able to save the day while two of the other firemen kept him tethered with a long rope.

WAKARUSA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO