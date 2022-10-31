ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Letter to the editor: Homeless are not all the same

I am worried after reading in Sunday’s paper about tensions between homeowners and homeless people living outdoors along the river. While that is something we need to be aware of, most people have never had an interaction with a homeless person, and I’m afraid that focusing on extreme cases presents one facet of the problem at the expense of seeing the overall situation.
Douglas County leaders vote to move forward with $3 million road project south of Lawrence

Douglas County leaders voted Wednesday to move forward on a $3 million road improvement project south of Lawrence near Wells Overlook Park. At their meeting on Wednesday, county commissioners awarded the contract for improvements on North 1000 Road — or County Route 458 — to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company. That contractor offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15; the county also got bids from three other companies ranging from around $3.15 million to almost $3.7 million.
Lawrence police urge residents to be on guard against traveling thieves, not leave valuables in car

The Lawrence Police Department is urging residents to be on guard against a group that breaks into cars and steals bank cards and checks, even in broad daylight. Lawrence officers have taken several reports fitting this group’s characteristics in the past several months, according to a news release Thursday from LPD. The group, known colloquially as the “felony lane gang,” uses stolen cards and checks to purchase gift cards or to get cash. The group got its name because they’re known for using bank drive-thru lanes farthest from the teller, believing they’re less apt to be identified.
Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man

Kansas City, Mo. (ap) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
Committee receives preliminary report about condition of school district’s buildings as part of budget planning

The committee tasked with coming up with budget recommendations for the Lawrence school district received some preliminary information about building conditions that will inform recommendations about potential school closures. The Futures Planning Committee met for the fourth time Wednesday evening at district offices and received some aggregated cost estimates —...
Letter to the editor: A caring fire department

As my husband and I woke up on Saturday morning, our dog Ollie began barking excitedly out our back windows. I looked out and a doe appeared to be stuck in the mud up to her chest in our big pond. I went out to do our morning barn chores and when I returned to the house, the doe had not moved. We knew we could not rescue her by ourselves, so I called the Wakarusa Fire Department and spoke with Chief Mike Baxter. Within an hour, four firemen showed up to help. A specialist in water rescue with a waterproof suit was able to save the day while two of the other firemen kept him tethered with a long rope.
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
City of Lawrence to begin construction on long-delayed Queens Road project

Nearly four years after city leaders decided on funding for the project, the City of Lawrence is set to begin construction on Queens Road. Queens Road was previously a rural road, and the city will begin construction on Monday to improve the road to meet city street standards, according to a city news release. The city anticipates the project will be complete in September 2023, depending on weather and other potential project-related delays.
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween party shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
Calling it the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ state leaders celebrate Panasonic battery plant groundbreaking; hiring likely to begin in 2023

It took at least half of a song-and-dance routine for Kansas to convince Panasonic to locate its $4 billion, 4,000-job electric vehicle battery plant in the state. Kansas officials revealed that detail while offering a host of thank-yous and a few announcements on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the massive plant, which is now officially under construction on about 300 acres of property in nearby De Soto.
Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State

The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
Kathleen Bradt

Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
