‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for tweeting link to antisemitic documentary
Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community on his Instagram, after he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for antisemitic remarks he made on Twitter.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Russell Westbrook buys mansion near Lakers teammate LeBron James
If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los AngelesWestside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets to donate $500,000 each to Anti-Defamation League
The Brooklyn Nets and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving have announced that each of them will donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League after Irving tweeted a link to a film that critics say promotes antisemitic tropes. "The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization,...
Brandon Ingram's Return Could Boost Pelicans in Two Categories
Should Brandon Ingram return on Friday night, the Pelicans could see an improvement in two categories.
ABC7 Los Angeles
UCLA hoops legend Bill Walton opposes Bruins move to Big Ten
UCLA legend Bill Walton said Tuesday he does not support the Bruins' proposed move to the Big Ten, and his "hope and dream" is that the move "will be rescinded." Walton provided a written statement to longtime Oregon columnist John Canzano. In it, he expressed disappointment at his alma mater's potential move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The Hoop Collective: LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the telltale sign of change
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. For a long time, the greatest compliment you might have been able to pay LeBron James or Kevin Durant was they were ... inevitable. Maybe the stars of theLos...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Matt Ryan's clutch 3 sends Lakers to OT on way to 2nd straight win
LOS ANGELES -- As sick as LeBron James felt coming into Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans -- bedridden by a virus that even caused him to miss the team Halloween party -- he surely would have felt sicker if the Los Angeles Lakers blew a 16-point lead and fell to 1-6. Turns out that Matt Ryan was just what the doctor ordered.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Trammell to be named next head coach of Dallas Wings, sources
Latricia Trammell is expected to be the next head coach of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Trammell has been an assistant in the WNBA since 2017, including the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was previously one of the top candidates for the Wings job before the 2021 season, but Vickie Johnson was hired then. Johnson led the Wings to a 32-36 record and two playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, but was fired by Dallas on Sept. 19.
