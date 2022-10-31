ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook buys mansion near Lakers teammate LeBron James

If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los AngelesWestside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets to donate $500,000 each to Anti-Defamation League

The Brooklyn Nets and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving have announced that each of them will donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League after Irving tweeted a link to a film that critics say promotes antisemitic tropes. "The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization,...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

UCLA hoops legend Bill Walton opposes Bruins move to Big Ten

UCLA legend Bill Walton said Tuesday he does not support the Bruins' proposed move to the Big Ten, and his "hope and dream" is that the move "will be rescinded." Walton provided a written statement to longtime Oregon columnist John Canzano. In it, he expressed disappointment at his alma mater's potential move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Matt Ryan's clutch 3 sends Lakers to OT on way to 2nd straight win

LOS ANGELES -- As sick as LeBron James felt coming into Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans -- bedridden by a virus that even caused him to miss the team Halloween party -- he surely would have felt sicker if the Los Angeles Lakers blew a 16-point lead and fell to 1-6. Turns out that Matt Ryan was just what the doctor ordered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Trammell to be named next head coach of Dallas Wings, sources

Latricia Trammell is expected to be the next head coach of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Trammell has been an assistant in the WNBA since 2017, including the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was previously one of the top candidates for the Wings job before the 2021 season, but Vickie Johnson was hired then. Johnson led the Wings to a 32-36 record and two playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, but was fired by Dallas on Sept. 19.
DALLAS, TX

