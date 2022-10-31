Latricia Trammell is expected to be the next head coach of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Trammell has been an assistant in the WNBA since 2017, including the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was previously one of the top candidates for the Wings job before the 2021 season, but Vickie Johnson was hired then. Johnson led the Wings to a 32-36 record and two playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, but was fired by Dallas on Sept. 19.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO