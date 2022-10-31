Read full article on original website
Suspect in Greenville Amber Alert incident pleads not guilty
Kiser is facing these charges after his involvement in a police pursuit in Greenville in September.
Daily Advocate
Kiser pleads not guilty by way of insanity
GREENVILLE — Kirt M. Kiser entered a not guilty plea to an amended three count indictment Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Kirt M. Kiser, 29, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to a three count indictment: count one of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and two counts of felonious assault, both felonies of the second degree.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss bids and Police Vehicle purchases
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss electrical upgrades, airport farm bids and police vehicle purchases. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the electrical upgrades at 300 Garst Avenue to include the installation of a county generator. Bids...
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
miamivalleytoday.com
Two injured in morning crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
GREENVILLE – On Nov. 1, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to State Route 121 and Oliver Road, in reference to a single vehicle accident, involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation revealed that Lee Everhart, 54, of Palestine, was operating a...
Police: Homeowner shoots suspect attempting burglary at Franklin home
Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim's residence. He was then taken into custody.
Daily Advocate
Fields contends self-defense to murder allegations
GREENVILLE — William L. Fields pleads not guilty to murder. Judge Jonathan P. Heins presided. Fields, 57, of Greenville, was originally appearing based upon a complaint, and now the indictment charge is murder with a firearms specification, an unclassified felony. Murder, the purposeful killing of another person, carries 15 years to life, if convicted, and the firearm specification is a mandatory three years incarceration.
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying theft suspects
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying and locating two males suspected in stealing items from a business in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) social media page. Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, two men were seen taking...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
1,400 grams of drugs seized in Hamilton bust
Hamilton, Ohio (WCMH) – The Butler County Sheriff’s office seized nearly 1,400 grams of drugs in a Tuesday raid at an apartment complex in Hamilton. According to the release the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force arrested 33-year-old Edward Fox and charged him with three counts of drug trafficking and possessions of drugs […]
1 person hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Darke County
GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Darke County Wednesday afternoon. >>1 in stable condition after injured in motorcycle crash in Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the area of U.S. 127 and Kruckeberg Road at around 2 p.m., a spokesperson...
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
1 taken to hospital after Trotwood shooting; investigation underway
TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday. Police were dispatched to the area of Blairfield Place and Hallworth Place in reference to a person shot, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department. Officers found a male with non-life-threatening...
