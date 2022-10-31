ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayside, NY

USMC 4ever
3d ago

yes! my Asian people! stand up and be heard! meritocracy is what college admissions should focus on.... and it's OBVIOUS affirmative action can't help people who don't wanna even goto school.. stop the cap

qchron.com

Midterms: Queens goes to the polls

New Yorkers who have not yet cast their ballots can take advantage of early voting through Sunday; all others can go to the polls on Nov. 8 to make their choices for federal and state offices. There also are four referendum questions. Polling places can be found at vote.nyc/elections. This is how things look in Queens:
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

All new schools will be all-electric

Mayor Adams announced last Friday that all new schools will be all-electric and that 100 existing schools in environmental justice communities will be converted to all-electric heating by 2030. On top of that, the initiative — dubbed the “Leading the Charge” plan — will bring high-efficiency LED lighting to 800...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign

Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
ELMONT, NY
qchron.com

Katz talks bail at 102 meeting Tues.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz visited the 102nd Precinct Community Council Tuesday night to speak about some of the pressing issues around the city right now. Top of mind was bail reform. The new bail laws, she noted, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day she took...
MANHATTAN, NY
qchron.com

Ulrich resigns from DOB

Eric Ulrich has resigned from his position as city Department of Buildings commissioner, the Mayor’s Office announced this morning. The move comes after Ulrich, formerly a three-term Republican councilmember representing District 32, reportedly became a focus of a criminal gambling probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He was tapped by Mayor Adams in May to lead the DOB after serving as a senior advisor for the administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

One election after another

Nationally, the pundits say, the 2024 race will begin as soon as next week’s midterm elections are over. Here in New York City, there will be another set of contests in between: for City Council. “Wait,” you say, “we just voted for Council last year, and the terms are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout

With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
BROOKLYN, NY
qchron.com

Episcopal church demolished

The site where St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village long stood has been reduced to dirt. According to the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, the land will be seeded with grass while decisions are made on how the space will be used in the future. The diocese says...
QUEENS VILLAGE, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
qchron.com

Ulrich part of criminal investigation: reports

Eric Ulrich, former councilman for District 32, reportedly had his phone seized by investigators for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and was questioned as part of an illegal gambling investigation. Ulrich, who served as one of Mayor Adams’ senior advisors before being appointed to commissioner of the city Department...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Hochul slams Zeldin for saying teachers should be armed

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in full campaign mode Monday, making several stops around New York City with just eight days to go until Election Day. At one stop in Harlem, Hochul focused on gun violence and seized on remarks from an interview with CBS 2 where her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin called for teachers to be armed to prevent school shootings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools

A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens

Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
QUEENS, NY

