USMC 4ever
3d ago
yes! my Asian people! stand up and be heard! meritocracy is what college admissions should focus on.... and it's OBVIOUS affirmative action can't help people who don't wanna even goto school.. stop the cap
qchron.com
Midterms: Queens goes to the polls
New Yorkers who have not yet cast their ballots can take advantage of early voting through Sunday; all others can go to the polls on Nov. 8 to make their choices for federal and state offices. There also are four referendum questions. Polling places can be found at vote.nyc/elections. This is how things look in Queens:
qchron.com
All new schools will be all-electric
Mayor Adams announced last Friday that all new schools will be all-electric and that 100 existing schools in environmental justice communities will be converted to all-electric heating by 2030. On top of that, the initiative — dubbed the “Leading the Charge” plan — will bring high-efficiency LED lighting to 800...
Herald Community Newspapers
Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign
Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
qchron.com
Katz talks bail at 102 meeting Tues.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz visited the 102nd Precinct Community Council Tuesday night to speak about some of the pressing issues around the city right now. Top of mind was bail reform. The new bail laws, she noted, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day she took...
qchron.com
Ulrich resigns from DOB
Eric Ulrich has resigned from his position as city Department of Buildings commissioner, the Mayor’s Office announced this morning. The move comes after Ulrich, formerly a three-term Republican councilmember representing District 32, reportedly became a focus of a criminal gambling probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He was tapped by Mayor Adams in May to lead the DOB after serving as a senior advisor for the administration.
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Gov. Hochul to campaign in Mount Vernon today
Hochul and her running mate, Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado are rallying in Mount Vernon today to inspire communities of color to get out and vote.
Lesson about white privilege and racism gets shut down in Somers classroom
News 12 was told some students messaged their parents about the lesson and then parents contacted the Somers School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond H. Blanch.
qchron.com
One election after another
Nationally, the pundits say, the 2024 race will begin as soon as next week’s midterm elections are over. Here in New York City, there will be another set of contests in between: for City Council. “Wait,” you say, “we just voted for Council last year, and the terms are...
NY1
Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout
With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Questions 2-4 on the 2022 New York City Ballot, Racial Justice Proposals
As the ballots turn this fall, New York City voters will decide the fates of three proposed amendments to the City Charter intended to lay the groundwork for greater racial equity. Voters throughout the five boroughs are able to flip their ballots and vote "yes" or "no" on three separate...
qchron.com
Episcopal church demolished
The site where St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village long stood has been reduced to dirt. According to the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, the land will be seeded with grass while decisions are made on how the space will be used in the future. The diocese says...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
qchron.com
Ulrich part of criminal investigation: reports
Eric Ulrich, former councilman for District 32, reportedly had his phone seized by investigators for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and was questioned as part of an illegal gambling investigation. Ulrich, who served as one of Mayor Adams’ senior advisors before being appointed to commissioner of the city Department...
NY1
Hochul slams Zeldin for saying teachers should be armed
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in full campaign mode Monday, making several stops around New York City with just eight days to go until Election Day. At one stop in Harlem, Hochul focused on gun violence and seized on remarks from an interview with CBS 2 where her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin called for teachers to be armed to prevent school shootings.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
queenoftheclick.com
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NY1
Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens
Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
