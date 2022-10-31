ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Gregg Township Fire Chief charged with stealing thousands from relief association

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Gregg Township Fire Company’s chief was charged Monday with taking $25,910 from the company’s relief association.

Chief Darin Bressler was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office. According to the charging documents, Bressler took a total of $25,910 in cash withdrawals from the Gregg Township Fireman Relief Association checking and savings accounts. The 18 withdrawals were made between March 14, 2019, and Nov. 11, 2020.

In August the DA received a referral from the state auditor general after an audit of the association that covered January 2017 to December 2021.

The auditor made eight findings, two of which related to potential criminal activity, according to the charging documents. The two findings noted “undocumented expenditures and unknown withdrawals” from the association’s accounts, the charging documents state.

Bressler was given multiple opportunities to provide documents but failed to do so, prompting the auditor to contact the bank directly for the information. State law requires two signatures to withdraw money from the relief association’s account but the withdrawals only contained Bressler’s signature.

Bressler was interviewed by a detective on Oct. 17 and admitted to making 18 cash withdrawals but said he had given the money to a former fire company member to purchase a new fire engine. Bressler did not provide the former fire company member’s name or where the account was, but said he could get the money back.

After failing to return the money by an Oct. 19 deadline, Bressler told authorities on Oct. 20 that he had spent it. He made a formal statement at the DA’s office on Oct. 24, admitting to using the money to pay off bills and credit cards, according to the documents filed by the DA.

The fire company did not return requests for comment Monday.

Bressler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16. A defense lawyer was not listed. Bressler was arraigned by District Judge Gregory Koehle and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

