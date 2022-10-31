Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper airport hoping to replace 49.5-foot control tower with new 156-foot tower
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper/Natrona County International Airport said via Facebook this weekend that it has the opportunity to compete for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to construct a new air traffic control tower. The current tower is 68 years old and is in need of replacement, the...
oilcity.news
Casper Aquatics: 34 days of pool closures due to mechanical failures led to net loss of $5,750 in FY 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Mechanical failures at Casper Aquatics Division facilities led to 34 days of closures in fiscal year 2022 and led to an estimated net loss of $5,750, according to a memo from City of Casper staff. Closures due to mechanical failures at the Casper Family Aquatics Center...
oilcity.news
198 life jackets not returned to Casper-area loaner stations during 2022 season
CASPER, Wyo. — 198 out of 495 total life jackets distributed to loaner stations in the Casper area this summer were not returned by the end of the season, an Oct. 27 memo from Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black said. The Casper Fire-EMS Department helps organize the distribution of...
oilcity.news
BLM to burn slash piles on Coal Mountain southwest of Casper Thursday; smoke may be visible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is planning to conduct burning of slash piles on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Coal Mountain, if weather conditions allow. Coal Mountain is located about 20 miles southwest of Casper, and smoke may be visible in the surrounding area...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council setting Nov. 15 as hearing for transfer of Urban Bottle’s liquor licence to The Drinkery
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will look to establish Nov. 15 as the public hearing date to consider a transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license tied to the building at 410 S. Ash St. to a new owner. Retail Liquor License No. 36...
Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The post Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land appeared first on Local News 8.
county17.com
BLM decision to acquire 35K-acre ranch west of Casper ‘remanded’ after State of Wyoming’s complaints
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management has agreed to “set aside” a decision to acquire a 35,670-acre ranch from the Marton Family west of Casper after the State of Wyoming appealed the May 18 decision. The state filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of...
oilcity.news
Casper Firefighters express support of One Cent initiative
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. The Casper Firefighters would like to...
oilcity.news
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Funky Junk District store to close, but block festivals will continue
CASPER, Wyo. — A unique business in central Casper will close by the year’s end. According to a series of social media posts, Funky Junk at 615 S. Durbin will close at the end of December. The posts say the store’s creators will carry on individually, and the...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
oilcity.news
Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice unveiling new virtual ‘Honor Wall’ during open house for veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding an open house for veterans and their families from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 319 S. Wilson St. in Casper. Central Wyoming Hospice, a member of the national We Honor Veterans program, will be unveiling...
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years
It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council passes new false alarm penalties on first reading
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms on a vote of 9–0. The proposed ordinance would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council taking up new anti-discrimination ordinance, repeat false alarm penalties Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold first readings for two proposed new ordinances, one relating to protections against discrimination and the other to establishing new penalties for repeat false private and panic alarms. The first reading for the proposed new false private alarm ordinance...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Comments / 0