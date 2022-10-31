Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa holds steady in weekly update
Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases in Iowa were down slightly over the past week, while hospitalizations were up slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Public health. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 1,827 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa over the past week, an average of about 261 per day.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
stjosephpost.com
Iowa confirms first fall HPAI detection
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Wright County, Iowa, this week. The virus was found in a commercial layer flock, and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wright County in 2022, located in north-central Iowa.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought situation worsens with 11% of the state in extreme drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latestdrought monitor released this morning shows just how badly Iowa could use rain. Right now, the entire state remains in some type of drought. Nearly 89% of Iowa is moderately dry with nearly 11% in extreme drought. That number continues to rise, as it sat at 7% just last week.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
kiow.com
Grassley Q&A: Overdose Deaths in Iowa
Q: Why did you hold a Senate field hearing in Des Moines?. A: Counterfeit prescription pills laced with deadly fentanyl are contributing to historic drug overdose deaths in the United States, including here in Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, drug overdose deaths have climbed 34 percent between 2019 and 2021. Among Iowans aged 25 and younger, overdose deaths surged by 120 percent. Tragically, 470 lives were stolen by drug overdose in Iowa just last year. As co-chair of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, I use my leadership platform on behalf of Iowans to help solve problems and save lives. I convened a field hearing in our capital city to help raise awareness on this public health crisis, to give Iowa families a voice and to identify solutions to prevent more deaths from deadly fentanyl. Drug overdose deaths, with fentanyl playing a leading role, is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. Moms and Dads are waking up in the morning to discover a son or daughter died of a drug overdose overnight. This should not be happening. Enough is enough. So, I’m leveraging my leadership for Iowa to help reinforce the urgency of this crisis and shape solutions so that more Iowa families aren’t grieving the loss of a loved one heading into the holiday season. I invited Iowans from Des Moines, Shelby and Cedar Rapids to share their stories. Their powerful testimony will make an impact on policymakers, health care professionals, educators and law enforcement about what can be done and needs to be done to fight fentanyl. I share in their sorrow and commend these grieving Iowans for their bravery and willingness to tell us about their loved ones so that they may help save lives. It is heartbreaking their beloved sons were poisoned to death by fentanyl and had their lives and futures stolen. Thanks to the courage of these Iowa parents, the memories of Sebastian Kidd, age 17; Devin Anderson, age 23; and Bailey Arwine, age 22, will help other parents to have serious discussions with their kids about the dangers of fentanyl. I encourage Iowans to listen to their powerful stories here.
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected.The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed...
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
KCCI.com
Battling bird flu in Wright County
CLARION, Iowa — A confirmed case of bird flu has been reported at a commercial farm in Wright County. People who live there tell us it is not shocking news. "I am not surprised," said Warren Clausen, who lives in Clarion. They also know what to expect after more...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Libertarian Rick Stewart running in Iowa's governor race
Campaigning across the state in his signature baseball cap, Rick Stewart is hoping to sway voters in his campaign for governor. He is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. "If you would like to change the state for the better, the only choice on the...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
KCCI.com
Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care. Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic. The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
