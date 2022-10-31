Q: Why did you hold a Senate field hearing in Des Moines?. A: Counterfeit prescription pills laced with deadly fentanyl are contributing to historic drug overdose deaths in the United States, including here in Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, drug overdose deaths have climbed 34 percent between 2019 and 2021. Among Iowans aged 25 and younger, overdose deaths surged by 120 percent. Tragically, 470 lives were stolen by drug overdose in Iowa just last year. As co-chair of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, I use my leadership platform on behalf of Iowans to help solve problems and save lives. I convened a field hearing in our capital city to help raise awareness on this public health crisis, to give Iowa families a voice and to identify solutions to prevent more deaths from deadly fentanyl. Drug overdose deaths, with fentanyl playing a leading role, is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. Moms and Dads are waking up in the morning to discover a son or daughter died of a drug overdose overnight. This should not be happening. Enough is enough. So, I’m leveraging my leadership for Iowa to help reinforce the urgency of this crisis and shape solutions so that more Iowa families aren’t grieving the loss of a loved one heading into the holiday season. I invited Iowans from Des Moines, Shelby and Cedar Rapids to share their stories. Their powerful testimony will make an impact on policymakers, health care professionals, educators and law enforcement about what can be done and needs to be done to fight fentanyl. I share in their sorrow and commend these grieving Iowans for their bravery and willingness to tell us about their loved ones so that they may help save lives. It is heartbreaking their beloved sons were poisoned to death by fentanyl and had their lives and futures stolen. Thanks to the courage of these Iowa parents, the memories of Sebastian Kidd, age 17; Devin Anderson, age 23; and Bailey Arwine, age 22, will help other parents to have serious discussions with their kids about the dangers of fentanyl. I encourage Iowans to listen to their powerful stories here.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO