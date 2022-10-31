Read full article on original website
Oregon Receives $35.5 Million For Rural Broadband
Two Oregon internet providers will use $35.5 million to expand rural broadband.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
kezi.com
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
opb.org
Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic
Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
Lebanon-Express
Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley
The Stars & Stripes Ball, 5:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Hosted by LinkUpVets, the ball is returning after a successful first year. The ball is a fundraiser that includes a formal dinner and dance that follows in the tradition of military balls. Doors open at 5:30 for a social hour and a toast to all military branches. Dinner comes with a choice of tri-tip, chicken or salmon; bid for your favorite dessert. No-host bar. Live and silent auctions, plus games and prizes. All branches of the military and veterans will be honored. The general public is encouraged to attend; guests must be 18 or over. LinkUpVets has been working within the Albany community since 2014 to fight for the success and wellness of the nation’s veterans. All are invited to join in the battle against veteran post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility issues due to service-connected injuries. Individual tickets: $125 each; sponsor a table of eight for $1,500; visit https://linkupvets.org.
kezi.com
Common illnesses return alongside in-person classes; expert weighs in
EUGENE, Ore. -- Autumn is coming to an end, and with the winter months coming up there has been a surge in sickness lately, with flu-like symptoms cropping up in kids and schools. As a result of the return of in-person classes, the likelihood of getting sick has increased, and...
yachatsnews.com
Columbia Bank is selling its branches in Waldport and Newport, but their new owner — whoever they are — will continue to operate them
WALDPORT – Columbia Bank is selling – but not closing — its branch offices in Waldport and Newport as a proposed merger with Umpqua Bank nears completion. As part of the merger, proposed in 2021, the U.S.Department of Justice required Columbia to sell 10 of its 150 branches in Oregon, Washington and California to try to ensure a competitive marketplace. Two of those 10 are in Lincoln County.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
hh-today.com
On Second Avenue, blank wall now has art
For the past few days I had been been hoping to catch up with the artist who created a new mural on Second Avenue in Albany. And late on Tuesday I did. The artist is Eileen Hinckle of Corvallis, and her new artwork covers the entire street-facing wall of an old storage building at 765 Second Ave. S.E.
How cold does it get in Salem?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
