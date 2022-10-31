Read full article on original website
Related
Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon
The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
The Detroit Pistons have 4 options for what to do with Killian Hayes
The Detroit Pistons are hoping that this is the season that Killian Hayes finally breaks through as an NBA player. So far, it has been the opposite, as Hayes has been even worse in the first eight games than he was in his rookie season. The French point guard is...
Patrick Beverley deserves the same Westbrook criticism after Lakers win
The Los Angeles Lakers were riding high coming into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans for two reasons. Number one, the Lakers became the last team in the NBA to collect their first win. Number two, there might be a reasonable plan to help Russell Westbrook succeed in Darvin Ham’s system.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Odds for Friday, November 4 (Celtics Defensive Struggles To Continue On The Road)
The Bulls and Celtics meet for the second time this year on Friday. Chicago blew Boston out in the Windy City during the first meeting behind 25 points from DeMar DeRozan and 22 points from Ayo Dosunmu. The Bulls are coming off convincing wins over the Nets and Hornets this...
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
10 women's players who should be on your radar
Stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston get plenty of attention but they’re not the only budding stars in women’s college basketball you should know. The college basketball season is just around the corner. There are a lot of great players this year like South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Stanford’s Haley Jones, and they’ll all be talked about plenty over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Dolphins week 9 opponent preview: Da Chicago Bears
Continuing on with their NFC North tour, the Miami Dolphins travel to the windy city to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Dolphins (5-3) are coming off two straight wins as the Bears (3-5) look to bounce back from a 20-point loss in Dallas last weekend. Here...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0