Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon

The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now

The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
DETROIT, MI
10 women's players who should be on your radar

Stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston get plenty of attention but they’re not the only budding stars in women’s college basketball you should know. The college basketball season is just around the corner. There are a lot of great players this year like South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Stanford’s Haley Jones, and they’ll all be talked about plenty over the course of the 2022-23 season.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dolphins week 9 opponent preview: Da Chicago Bears

Continuing on with their NFC North tour, the Miami Dolphins travel to the windy city to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Dolphins (5-3) are coming off two straight wins as the Bears (3-5) look to bounce back from a 20-point loss in Dallas last weekend. Here...
CHICAGO, IL
