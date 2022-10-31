Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice unveiling new virtual ‘Honor Wall’ during open house for veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding an open house for veterans and their families from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 319 S. Wilson St. in Casper. Central Wyoming Hospice, a member of the national We Honor Veterans program, will be unveiling...
oilcity.news
Bridge to be dedicated to Marine Leo Sanchez ahead of Veterans Day ceremony in Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — The bridge along Veterans Road in Evansville will be officially dedicated to Leo Sanchez during a ceremony set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Wyoming Military Department’s Public Affairs Office. Sanchez, who lived from 1935 to 2013, was a Casper...
oilcity.news
Casper Firefighters express support of One Cent initiative
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. The Casper Firefighters would like to...
oilcity.news
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper airport hoping to replace 49.5-foot control tower with new 156-foot tower
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper/Natrona County International Airport said via Facebook this weekend that it has the opportunity to compete for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to construct a new air traffic control tower. The current tower is 68 years old and is in need of replacement, the...
oilcity.news
Police say Casper man found credit card, racked up over $1,400 in purchases
CASPER, Wyo. — Police say a Casper man racked up over $1,400 in unauthorized purchases on a credit card he found while working at Burger King, according to circuit court documents. Barton Mayle, 43, heard a single count of felony theft at his initial appearance on Friday, Oct. 28....
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/26/22–11/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
oilcity.news
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
oilcity.news
Casper police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday evening being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle during the early evening hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1 sustained “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Casper Police Department said in a Thursday press release. The pedestrian was crossing a street near the intersection of 12th Street...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Darren Hopman for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
oilcity.news
BLM to burn slash piles on Coal Mountain southwest of Casper Thursday; smoke may be visible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is planning to conduct burning of slash piles on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Coal Mountain, if weather conditions allow. Coal Mountain is located about 20 miles southwest of Casper, and smoke may be visible in the surrounding area...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/24/22–10/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The post Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land appeared first on Local News 8.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council taking up new anti-discrimination ordinance, repeat false alarm penalties Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold first readings for two proposed new ordinances, one relating to protections against discrimination and the other to establishing new penalties for repeat false private and panic alarms. The first reading for the proposed new false private alarm ordinance...
Comments / 1