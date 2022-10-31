ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigate investigating homicide after man found dead near pond

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have upgraded a suspicious death to a homicide after a man's body was found near a pond at Blue Valley Park on Sunday.

A person was walking in the park near Topping Avenue and East 24th Street when they noticed the body.

The person reported the body to police at around 9 a.m. On Monday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Cervantes.

An official cause of Cervantes' death has not been released yet.

Initially, his death was being investigated as a suspicious death .

Cervantes' death marked the 148th homicide in KCMO in 2022.

Kansas City, MO
