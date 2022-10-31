Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
California State Fair and Food Festival announces 2023 dates
SACRAMENTO – Already missing warmer temperatures? Maybe making some summer plans will help get you through the winter. On Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14-30 in 2023.The summer tradition made its return in 2022 after the pandemic put it on ice for 2020 and 2021. Despite the two-year hiatus, organizers said the 2022 edition saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates – an increase of 8.9 percent over 2019. Still, the California State Fair has been dealing with lagging attendance numbers over the past decade. Numbers have been down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s. Cal Expo said it will announce 2023's new exhibits and concert series performers over the next few months.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon
money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
California holds over $11.9 billion in lost money; check to claim yours
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The State Controller Office announced, Monday, that more than $11.9 billion in unclaimed property is waiting to be claimed. In September, the agency reunited 22,000 people with $41 million, including 12 claims valued at $3,777 in Barstow.
California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases
A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
KTVU FOX 2
Next round of California inflation relief debit cards out soon
LOS ANGELES - If you have yet to receive your inflation relief payment, mark your calendar. The next round of payments - in the form of debit cards - will be sent out Nov. 6. The first round of payments began disbursement on Oct. 7 via direct deposit. Who is...
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
NBC Los Angeles
California's Pay Transparency Law Takes Effect Soon. Here's What to Know
As New Yorkers see the city's new salary transparency law going into effect Wednesday, many California jobseekers may be wondering about SB 1162, the state’s answer to pay transparency that is set to go into effect in 2023. Senate Bill 1162, authored by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) and...
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
spectrumnews1.com
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Comments / 0