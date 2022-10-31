SACRAMENTO – Already missing warmer temperatures? Maybe making some summer plans will help get you through the winter. On Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14-30 in 2023.The summer tradition made its return in 2022 after the pandemic put it on ice for 2020 and 2021. Despite the two-year hiatus, organizers said the 2022 edition saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates – an increase of 8.9 percent over 2019. Still, the California State Fair has been dealing with lagging attendance numbers over the past decade. Numbers have been down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s. Cal Expo said it will announce 2023's new exhibits and concert series performers over the next few months.

