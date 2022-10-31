FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been arrested for what police say were their roles in the weekend murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. One of the men is facing a murder charge. The murder was not random, according to Police Chief Dave Zibolski. He says the suspects and Bergquist were known to each other. Zibolski says members of the homeless community provided information that helped lead police to the suspects. The body of Bergquist, who lived in Fargo but had no permanent address, was found Sunday morning near the Main Avenue railroad bridge.

