Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Former Becker Co. Sheriff’s deputy running to replace the man who fired him
BECKER CO., Minn. (FOX 9) – Less than a year after being terminated by Becker County Sheriff Todd D. Glander, former deputy Chad Peterson is running to replace him. Whether he wins or not, Peterson’s story and the unorthodox path he took to running for office speak to the challenges and tensions in law enforcement today around accountability, mental health, community relations and officer well-being.
valleynewslive.com
Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
froggyweb.com
West Fargo man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle-SUV collision in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A West Fargo man was seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Fargo late Wednesday afternoon. Fargo and West Fargo Police along with the State Patrol responded to the scene at 40th Avenue and 66th Street S. Jake Krumm, 18, was...
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
valleynewslive.com
Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
valleynewslive.com
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
valleynewslive.com
Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
Man charged in Fargo factory shooting goes to trial
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday. Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, dropped […]
kfgo.com
Three arrested in Fargo murder investigation, victim was 32-year-old man
FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been arrested for what police say were their roles in the weekend murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. One of the men is facing a murder charge. The murder was not random, according to Police Chief Dave Zibolski. He says the suspects and Bergquist were known to each other. Zibolski says members of the homeless community provided information that helped lead police to the suspects. The body of Bergquist, who lived in Fargo but had no permanent address, was found Sunday morning near the Main Avenue railroad bridge.
bulletin-news.com
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota
In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
Comments / 0