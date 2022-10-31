ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123

I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Matt Solomon will bring Western Slope values to the Capitol

We are in the midst of an election to determine the direction of the state of Colorado for the next four years. Rep. Dylan Roberts has had years in office to effect change in a positive direction. Our way of life under majority Democratic leadership — in the state House, Senate and governor’s office — is not near what has been promised. Are you better off now than four years ago? Has the leadership done anything that significantly bettered your life? Are we really ready to reinstate a career politician?
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future

During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives

Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Dawson: I will reform Congress and reduce spending if elected

When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith

Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
COLORADO STATE
