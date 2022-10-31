Read full article on original website
Related
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Colorado Democrats urge Forest Service to create spending plan for $10B in funds
The U.S. Forest Service has a lot of money coming its way from recent legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, but specifics on how to spend that money have yet to materialize. With that in mind, Sen. Michael Bennet, along with Sen. John...
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
Letter: Matt Solomon will bring Western Slope values to the Capitol
We are in the midst of an election to determine the direction of the state of Colorado for the next four years. Rep. Dylan Roberts has had years in office to effect change in a positive direction. Our way of life under majority Democratic leadership — in the state House, Senate and governor’s office — is not near what has been promised. Are you better off now than four years ago? Has the leadership done anything that significantly bettered your life? Are we really ready to reinstate a career politician?
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Dawson: I will reform Congress and reduce spending if elected
When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith
Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0