IGN
Henry Cavill Can’t Wait to Work with James Gunn’s Version of DC - IGN the Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn has long been one of the most famous names in superhero filmmaking, his influence felt across both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. But for Henry Cavill at least, who is currently enjoying a bit of a moment in the DCEU himself, Gunn apparently remains a bit of an unknown quantity.
IGN
Henry Cavill on James Gunn's DC Studios Move: 'I Cannot Wait to Have Long Conversations With Him'
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
IGN
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
Halloween 2022’s Best Star Costumes!
From Kim Kardashian’s transformation into the X-Men’s Mystique to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and more, “Extra” breaks down the best celeb Halloween costumes of 2022!. “Extra” caught up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who hosted the Casamigos...
TODAY.com
We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween
Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes. This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Halloween Photos Amid Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Megan shared several photos of their costumes suggesting that the couple is going strong despite recent rumors that they quietly broke up. According to People, Megan and MGK's outfits referenced the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
IGN
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & Baby Velour Act Out “Monsters, Inc” In Adorable Halloween Video
It doesn’t get much cuter than this as Velour was Boo and DaniLeigh painted herself blue to become James P. Sullivan. Don’t pull out your holiday decorations just yet because for some, the Halloween celebrations aren’t over. Spooky season is a favorite among the industry’s hitmakers as they often try to outdo one another with outrageous costumes. This year wasn’t any different as Diddy morphed himself into Heath Ledger’s Joker, both Lizzo and her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B painted themselves yellow to portray Marge Simpson, and Lil Nas X put on his best daisy dukes while dressing up as Ice Spice.
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Digital Trends
Where you can stream Terrifier 2
2022 has been a banner year for horror films. From franchise reboots like Scream and Hulu’s Hellraiser to legacy sequels like Halloween Ends to original movies like Smile and The Black Phone, horror has been one of the most popular genres for scare-starved audiences. Contents. What is Screambox?. How...
‘The Crown’ Will Not Feature On-Screen ‘Fiction’ Disclaimer
Netflix will not append a disclaimer making clear The Crown is a fictional rendering of historical events, The Daily Beast can exclusively reveal.A source at Netflix told The Daily Beast that a “new disclaimer has not been added,” and emphasized the company line that The Crown “has always been presented as a drama inspired by historical events.”However the final decision by Netflix not to add a disclaimer to the show, which drops Monday, will come as a major disappointment to King Charles’s friends and loyal supporters who have been quietly and not-so-quietly campaigning for the show to clarify it is...
In Style
Cassandra Peterson on Elvira's Legacy, Goth Glam, and Feminine Power
In her New York Times bestselling autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson details her renaissance from showgirl to the magnificent witch we all love: Elvira. She gets deep about her life and uses her brutally honest voice to discuss everything from family, sexual assault, and her rise to fame. Peterson bravely lets us peek behind the illusive curtain of her most famous character. And for the first time, we get to see the real her — an inspiring and beautiful woman all on her own.
IGN
The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Gets a Premiere Date
Naughty Dog and HBO have confirmed that the TV show adaptation of The Last Of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. The news was shared alongside a new poster showing Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie walking in a ruined city in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.
IGN
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
Popculture
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
