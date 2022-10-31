Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
Buffalo Bills D: No Von Miller 'Trash Talk,' Big Move for Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller gave a half-serious warning to opponents that dare to talk smack to him. ... and Tre'Davious White seems ready to join the party.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
atozsports.com
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is feeling a bit nostalgic after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.
Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell
Treadwell - who in his career has played in 70 career NFL games, totaling 104 catches, 1,184 yards and five touchdowns - for now fits into the category of Seahawks "exploration.''
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
The Eagles stayed perfect, Dallas and Washington improved, and the Giants stumbled in Week 8 NFC East action.
Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ties Bud Grant, thanks to Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman
Carroll may not have gotten back in the NFL after getting fired out of it following just one season, if not for Hartman in 1985.
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
atozsports.com
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
Report: Broncos' Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
You'll have to make Denver Broncos GM George Paton an offer he can't refuse.
Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is the hottest free agent right now and the 49ers might be trying to steal him away from the Rams says Adam Schefter. The post Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
